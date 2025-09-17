



President Donald J. won over Action Bold to deploy federal resources in Memphis marks a powerful step in the fight to make the city again in the midst of his long -standing fight against violent crimes. This daring partnership of the federal state has made the immediate praise of residents, business owners and legislators in the region as a transformative stage to recover the city of violent crime and chaos.

The residents, who have endured the climbing of dangers, praised him as a long -awaited life buoy:

This is an opportunity for us and for our city. I hope we take advantage of it, says an East Memphis business owner. I do not even feel safe, except for places where I know they have security agents … You really don't know how bad it's bad in Memphis, unless you have been a part for 40 or 50 years … It must have been done for a long time, said a long -standing resident of Memphis. If [the National Guard] Go be a stamp between them and the police to help minimize crime, so it's a great thing, says a woman from Memphis whose son was recently shot and killed while trying to break a fight in the city. I have armed security seven days a week and it is incredible what is happening every day in front of my restaurant. Without a doubt, [the federal deployment] Will help, says a restaurant owner of Memphis. We have just offered all those who want to come on a free lunch plate just to thank you for coming to have come and helped with the crime problem, I am very concerned about crime, like everyone that we closed earlier and earlier because there is no traffic in the street [due to crime]said another restaurant owner in Memphis. President Donald Trump finally says, yes, Memphis counts. We are going to make Memphis again safe because our local leaders have failed to do so, explains a Memphis resident.

Elected officials expressed their gratitude for the commitment of Trump's administrations to public security:

Governor Bill Lee: We have the desire in Tennessee to associate ourselves with the Trump administration. The first thing I mean is to thank President Trump. We have asked, and it provides a complete supplement of federal resources to combat crime, which is a serious problem in a big city that we have been working with the Trump administration for months on a strategy for Memphis … We will now have resources to finally solve a problem that has really dragged for too long. Senator Marsha Blackburn: The Tennesseans are grateful for what the Trump administration does to rid Memphis violent crimes and restore public order in this big city. It is a long -term effort to make Memphis again safe. Thank you, @realdonaldtrump! Senator Bill Hagerty: I thank President Trump that it is an extraordinary exhibition of federal, state and local governments that meet and set aside the partisan policy to do what is in the best interests of the Americans and ensure the security of their communities. Representative David Kustoff: I support President Trumps the decision to send the National Guard to Memphis. I thank the president for his commitment to limit violent crimes. It is important that the long -term success in Memphis has additional and permanent federal agents of the application of laws and agents who can work in collaboration with state officials and local. The Senator of the Brent State Taylor: while the Democrats refuse help, I am grateful to the president prevails over the desire to send federal resources to Memphis. We don't have to live this way. The safe and clean streets are in our future, and I appreciate all those who associate with us to make our community a better place to raise a family. The representative of the State John Gillespie: I am grateful to @potus, senator @Marshablackburn, and @govbilllee for having worked together to protect the community of Memphis. I am encouraged by the deployment of the National Guard in Memphis. Additional resources will strengthen the efforts of the police and premises to take control of crime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/09/memphis-residents-welcome-president-trumps-action-to-restore-public-safety/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos