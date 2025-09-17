Indonesia tests the new H225M helicopter of Ptdi and Airbus





Tempo.co, jakarta – Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin Participated in the Test Flight of the H225m Helicopter, A Product of the Collaboration Between State-Owned Aircraft Maker Pt Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) and Airbus Helicopters, On Monday, September 15, 2025. The Defense Minister and Ptdi Displayed the Test Flight, which Showed the Large Helicopter land with the National Monument (Monas) in the background. According to the PTDI X account, Sjafrie participated in the test flight and directly inspected the H225M helicopter, accompanied by the chief of the defense logistics, the air marshal Yusuf Jauhari and the president of the PTDI, Gita Amperiawan. The Minister said that the H225M helicopter plays a strategic role as a command and control tool for military and humanitarian operations. “The presence of the H225M helicopter is a crucial step in the renewal of the fleet, the improvement of the operational capacity of Indonesia Air Force, as well as the strengthening of the independence of national industry, in this case, PTDI”, read a declaration of PTDI X account on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Tempo To cite the official declaration of its social media accounts. “On the other hand, PTDI will ensure that this helicopter is in operational state before being given to the Indonesian Ministry of Indonesian Air Force / Force, so that it can be used optimally to support the country's strategic operations, from tactical operations to state missions,” continued the account. The video published on the PTDI X account has shown that the H225M helicopter is transported by PAD plane by Ptdi's helicopter to Bandung and landing in Monas in Jakarta. Meanwhile, the Instagram account of the Ministry of Defense explained that the H225M helicopter is part of the Blue Book program from 2014 to 2014 and is also a strategic plan of President Prabowo suffered during his mandate as Minister of Defense. “This step is important for the modernization of the Fleet de l'Indresia Air Force, guaranteeing operational preparation, as well as to assert the independence of the national defense industry,” said Wednesday, September 17, 2025 of the Instagram account of the Ministry of Defense. In the video on the Instagram account of the Ministry of Defense, Sjafrie said that the helicopter needs repairs before being operational and transmitted to the Indonesian Air Force. “He is still being tested for now,” he said. According to TempoDefense files, the Ministry of Defense first ordered the H225M helicopter to PTDI during the era of President Joko Widodo. One of these helicopters was used as a presidential reserve helicopter in 2020 when a Super Puma presidential helicopter suffered an interview with the PTDI. Citing the PTDI website, the H225M helicopter can be used for troop transport, VIP transport, victims' evacuation and lifting capacities using a scarf. The H225M helicopter has a maximum range up to 909 kilometers without reserve fuel tanks. Choice of the publisher: Freeport Indonesia interrupt operations to focus on the efforts to rescue landslides Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

