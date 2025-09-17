Why the winning formula of Andy Burnham may not work outside the North

Burnham has “reinvented” as mayor of the Grand Manchester – but could the rest of the country be convinced?

When Reform UK announced earlier this month, they would close rail investment work plans in the North, this prompted a trademark Andy Burnham Rant on ITV News.

Who do they think they are? Burnham judge, standing outside Westminster, hands on the hips and looking at each thumb for the centrist father in his sensitive marine sweater and thick glasses.

Nigel Farages Party, like Boris Johnsons before, found himself at the end of a classic group of man, the supporters of hail as king of the North.

These are Burnhams Comfort Zone handing over the types of Southern, Westminster in their box and demanding that they accelerate the wisdom of the most high -level mayor instead.

In northern England, it works.

The Burnham brand remains extremely popular, and these television interventions often provoke floods of messages on social networks calling for its work the next leader and the Prime Minister.

These suggestions are given more credibility than ever when the work flows at only 20% in the ballot boxes and Sir Keir Starmer finds himself engulfed in the criticism of the resignations of Angela Rayner and Peter Mandelson.

But is an inclination realistic for Burnham, 10 years after having managed to obtain the leadership of the games?

Would Burnham's call translate beyond Birmingham? And perhaps above all, does he even want to be Prime Minister?

Andy has been a different politician since becoming mayor

When Burnham lost the 2015 leadership race against Jeremy Corbyn, he was not a familiar name for those outside of politics.

Then in 2017, the work to become the greatest mayor of Manchetrs came and he felt the opportunity of an alternative political career path.

Not everyone was convinced by the devolution at the time, with deputies then-Tory such as David Nuttall wondering if the region really needed another elected politician.

The participation rate of elections in the town hall which barely reaches 30% suggests that voters are not particularly committed, but Burnham has increased the position to another level.

A few weeks after being elected, Burnham faced one of his most difficult tests when Salman Abedi did the bombing of the Manchester Arena.

His emotional but measured response was linked to people and helped calm what could have become a fiery atmosphere.

Burnham has since contributed to convincing the governments of successive conservatives to give the greatest financing of Manchester and powers in areas such as transport, health, well-being and police services that have started to result in tangible differences can see.

Starmers' allies believe that Burnham looks at the siege of Gorton and Denton, which is ready for a by -election (photo: Ian Vogler / Getty)

The BEE network, the Burnhams brand change in public transport in the Grand Manchesters, has taken control of the bus services, keeping the bus price ceiling and the first regional train services should join next year.

In April, a new agreement entered into force which will allow Burnhams Authority to receive a single financing pot of approximately 650 m with more freedom than ever to spend it as they see fit.

Andy Burnham created the work of being mayor of what was a political construction in an invaluable part of the political system alone, said Henri Murison, general manager of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP) lobby group (NPP).

When he started, he had been Minister of the Government, but the difference is that when you make decisions in a combined authority, it really happens.

Andy has clearly acquired an administrative level of experience that he had not previously had. He is a different politician from him.

Murison, who has been working with Burnham for several years, believes that it is an asset that the North cannot and should not lose.

I do not think that northern England should abandon our king so that work deputies feel better about themselves, he added.

Many of us would be very sad to lose it, especially for a vacancy that could never emerge, when he has one of the best jobs in politics.

It would look like a big loss.

Burnham is more popular than the Labor Party

The swirling theory around Westminster is that if Starmer should be forced, Burnham is comfortably the figure of the most popular work among the members of the party and the main competitor on the left to the left now that Rayner has resigned from the government.

However, only deputies can defend the post that Burnham should leave his job as mayor and find a seat.

There have been speculations that Andrew Gwynne, the former independent deputy for Length for Gorton and Denton, asked to retire for medical reasons, offering a potential opening.

Or Graham Stringer, the 75 -year -old Labor MP for Blackley and Middleton South, could be ready to withdraw.

The polls suggest that neither could be considered as safe work seats and that the party would risk a strong threat of the reform, but Jon Tong, professor of politics at the University of Liverpool, thinks that Burnham would probably win them if he was inclined to run.

I think he would win either a gwynnes seat or silts, which is quite something in itself, I do not think there is another work candidate who would hold on these seats for the moment, said Tonge Paper i.

This testifies to its popularity.

There is undoubtedly a good popular mayor of the Grand Manchester.

When there is an election for the mayor, he is even in the lead in traditionally conservative places like Hale, he reaches parts of the country of the country cannot normally reach.

Rayner and Burnham Sing Karaoke at the Labor Party Conference in Brighton in 2021 (Photo: Jeremy Selwyn / Getty)

He is more popular than his party in this direction.

Burnham often says that he is happy to have left Westminster's policy and that he believes that it is possible to achieve much more as mayor.

But at 55, he still has a lot of time to go to the most powerful work in the country.

It would be a huge bet for Burnham, but I think there is one point that you are bored of being the greatest mayor of Manchester, he has already achieved many of what he wanted to achieve, said Tonge.

I think that [Burnhams popularity] would be very well transferred in terms of work by trying to defend the seats of the red wall that they lost against Boris Johnson in 2019, then won.

The work would certainly benefit from Burnham in the North, I think that people would prefer to vote for him that the Nigel Farages reform party.

But I am not sure that its popularity would be so great in the south, and of course, it is not only a case of reform, it is also Libs dem.

I’m not saying that his popularity ends in Birmingham, but he has less profile there, people are not interested, some would even find him irritating the way he constantly articulates things for the Grand Manchester and the North West.

He should reinvent himself again.

Burnham likes to be loved

There is no guarantee that the trading of political horses required for Burnham to find a seat and win will take place.

It is also quite possible that Starmer fails the current crisis, reorienting the work during the Party conference in Liverpool and that Burnham becomes a leader seems to be fanciful.

Labor initiates have said Paper i They expect Burnham to be again on the maneuvers in Liverpool and launching barely lived attacks against government policies, especially if the North West does not obtain the rail investment it expects.

But Tonge is one of the commentators who are not convinced that Burnham is engaged in a serious conspiracy behind the scenes to become Prime Minister.

Burnham was used to knocking so that his patch is the Prime Minister requires a different skills set, he said.

Is the other weakness ruthless enough?

He likes to face the two senses, it is not a sarcastic comment, it's just that he likes to be loved.

As Prime Minister, you have to be really difficult and do without people, look at what Starmer did to pursue Gray and finally Mandelson.

Burnham likes to take people with him rather than abandoning them, it's admirable as a person, I think he is a good person for working.

But you must be brutal to be a leader.

Tonge also argued that the success of Burnhams in the Grand Manchester was built on the offer of things that the public can take into account for the improvement of public transport or to attract investments in the city.

In Great Britain, the current financial situation, every future government faces difficult choices that are likely to be much more unpopular to voters.

The work can change leader every week, the real problem is not of money, said Tonge.

This is so different from Blair Years where there were taxes on wealth and a lot of money to spend on public services.

Where does money come from? Andy Burnham cannot change this, no matter who is in charge.

I still think that the next elections will be decided by the economy, not immigration.

With the amount of the debt, the work cannot afford goodies to offer voters, so how do you earn?

Burnham is a burst, he is great with the money of others.

But imagine the difficult decisions that will be taken which are not Burnham, he likes to be loved.