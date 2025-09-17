



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cho Hyun, met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday, expressing hopes for a visit to President Xi Jinping in Korea later this year and for deeper bilateral cooperation between the two countries. It was the first official visit of Chine in China since he took office a decision widely considered as an effort of Seoul to revitalize diplomatic links in the midst of a changing regional landscape. During talks, Cho stressed the importance of the next Economic Cooperation Summit in Asia-Pacific (APEC) to be held in Gyeongju, the province of North Gyeongsang, at the end of next month. It is very significant that APEC is accommodated in Northeast Asia in Korea this year and will be held again in China next year, “he said.” I hope it will not only serve as a occasion to advance the Apec itself but also to deepen Koriachina relations. I look forward to President XI attending the Gyeongju summit and visiting Korea, which would contribute to the development of bilateral links. In response, Wang highlighted the importance of supported exchanges between the two neighboring countries. Wang cited the former speaker of the National Assembly Park Byeong-Seugs, a visit to China and the current speaker Woo Won-Shiks presents the celebrations of the victory day of Chinas earlier this month, as examples of exchanges which, according to him, played a positive role in promoting mutual understanding. China and Korea are close neighbors. We have to visit ourselves often and increase exchanges. This helps to deepen understanding, to avoid errors in judgment, to promote mutual trust and to extend cooperation, Wang said. The Chinese Foreign Minister also presented his condolences on the recent death of a deceased Korean maritime police officer when he had saved a Chinese national, praising his sacrifice. He reaffirmed Chinese commitment to advance the two strategic cooperative partner countries. He was referring to Lee Jae-Seok, a 34-year-old Coastal Guard sergeant who died while he saved a Chinese national stranded off the coast of Incheon earlier this month. The news of her death caused a tribute to Chinese Internet users.

