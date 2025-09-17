ATC orders Imran Khan to appear via the video link during the next audience





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, was invited to appear via a video link from Adiala prison for the next hearing, while the anti-terrorism court (ATC) postponed the general attack (GHQ) of attack until October 1.

The development intervened after the Punjab government officially withdrew its notification for the detention of a trial in prison in the case.

Chaired by the ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, the court issued an assignment for three witnesses to appear at the next hearing and said that Challan copies be distributed in 11 other cases on May 9 the same day.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also attend the video affair of Lahore prison.

The notification of the department of origin withdrawing the trial in prison was submitted to the court by the prosecutor Ikram Ameen Minhas, following a request from the Khan's legal team.

The hearing of the GHQ attack case was postponed until September 19 and the procedure in the cases of May 11 of May 11 will resume from October 1.

The GHQ attack affair was blocked for three months.

Read: Imran Khan charged in the case of attack on May 9 of May 9

The court ordered all the accused to ensure attendance on October 1, including the KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The leaders of PTI Umar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul and Kanwal Shauzab did not appear despite the arrest warrants, and the procedures began to declare them proclaimed.

GHQ attack

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in December 2024 accused the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders as part of May 9, 2023, attacks the general seat (GHQ).

Earlier this year, Imran Khan was arrested in the GHQ attack case, shortly after the publication of his Liberation mandate in the Cypher.

Express News obtained a copy of the GHQ attack case report, which describes 27 serious accusations against Imran Khan and other accused.

The report alleges that, under the direction of the former Minister of the Provincial Act Raja Basharat, the accused stormed the GHQ door, causing significant material damage despite his opinion on military personnel.

The accused would also have disclosed sensitive areas of the GHQ, fixed fires, thrown fuel bombs and created chaos in the premises.

According to the report, songs such as “no Pakistan without Khan” and “behind this terrorism is the uniform” would have been raised, targeting military staff and attacking the reputation of the armed forces of Pakistan.

The investigation report indicates that attacks have also been launched on the Sensitive offices of the ISI and the GHQ, characterizing the protest as a criminal plot.

Read more: FIA questions Imran Khan on “anti-state” messages on x

November 26

In addition, an anti -terrorist court (ATC) supervised charges against 11 people arrested in the protest case on November 26.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas, Supra directed the hearing, during which the accused pleaded not guilty. The court postponed the procedure until September 24.

In the same case, PTI leaders remain under provisional bail until November 13.

Police submitted the Challan of those arrested on 195 workers appointed to the secretarial police station, while 184 absent have already been declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

