Maintain the consistency of fiscal policy in the midst of differences in Mazhab

JAKARTA PURBAYA YUDHI SADVIVE officially serves the Minister of Finance by replacing SRI MULYANI Indrawati after being inaugurated by President PRABOWO suffered on Monday, September 8. The two figures would have differences in schools or styles in the management of state budgetary policies.

The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who claimed to know him closely, also commented on the figure of Purbaya. According to him, the figure of the former president of the Council of LPS commissioners is the right person to hold the post of Minister of Finance.

“Well. I know Pak Purbaya very well. However, the school or how to manage state finances is different from Ms. Sri Mulyani,” he said.

The difference in the style of Purbaya and Sri Mlyani in the management of the exercise of this country is indeed natural. Not only his experience, the educational history of these two figures are also under the spotlight, because they form a means for them to make different decisions, but the two affect the national economy.

Purbaya studied undergraduate studies in ITB electronic engineering, then obtained a master's degree and a doctorate in economic sciences at Purdue University, United States. This combination of techniques and savings makes it known as analytics, happy to count on data and in -depth in each budget policy and investment.

Meanwhile, Sri Mulyani Indrawati studied economically at the University of Indonesia, then continued his master's degree and his doctor at the University of Illinois, in the United States. His expertise in macroeconomics and public policies offers him strategic capacities, which help him direct the economy of Indonesia thanks to complex tax and monetary policies.

Although there are different educational paths, the two have a strong vision to stabilize and encourage the economic growth of Indonesia. Purbaya highlighted more data analysis and investment efficiency, while Sri Mlyani highlighted the macroeconomic strategy and mature public policy.

The difference in the style of Sri Mulyani and Purbaya was recognized by the UGM economist, Sekar Utami Setiastuti, who revealed that Sri Mulyani and Purbaya had a different style in the management of the finances of Indonesia. During the leadership of Sri Mulyani, the Directorate of Financial Management of Indonesia was indeed more towards the conservative distance.

A conservative financial position is a prudent approach to financial management which favors the prevention of losses, recognition of losses and costs early, as well as delaying recognition of profits and assets, in order to protect the value of the assets of the company against overexploitation or overvaluation.

Sri Mulyani's style is not entirely bad because it is more cautious in the management of state finances so that there are no excessive deficits and inflation. During his mandate, Sri Mulyani has a meticulous tax distance such as maintaining a realistic deficit, focusing on priority programs, maintaining budgetary stability and by making reforms in the admission system, “said Sekar.

He revealed that Sri Mlyani had taken a cautious position in management due to current uncertain world conditions. So that if the global economy is again shaken as during the cocovid-19 pandemic, Indonesia always has a stimulus to recover. This style of financial management can also maintain budgetary credibility, maintain fundamentals, maintain market confidence and maintain stable rupe.

“Because this is necessary to maintain tax fundamentals and credibility, in order to maintain market confidence, so that the rupe is stable, inflation is more maintained and there is no peak in deficits that create a budgetary crisis,” he added.

On the other hand, the Purbaya's financial management style is indeed much more expressive, as we can see in its plan to withdraw RP200 Billions from Indonesia to run the economy. However, this policy must be carried out carefully to avoid uncontrolled inflation. Sekar has evaluated that money should be channeled towards productive sectors such as infrastructure, new and renewable energies, manufacturing or digital economy.

“Money will have no impact if it is channeled towards consumption or to large companies. Because it feared that the credit will be blocked in financial management. You must therefore also be careful due to the effect on the bank and inflation,” he said.

Purbaya's promise not to revise budgetary policy

The same has been indicated by the principal economist of indef, Aviliani. According to him, Sri Mulyani is more likely to be careful at work. He gave an example, before issuing obligations, Sri Mulyani will reflect hard to prevent the obligations issued from selling and ending with an increase in interest rates.

Meanwhile, Purbaya tries with existing data to make a more daring decision. “If you look at the declaration, it is not a stranger (investor), is it not really stupid, the important thing is that he already has data,” added Aviliani.

In addition to the difference in style in the financial management of the State, the vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saleh Husin, hopes that there will be a coherence in the sense of the fiscal policy and the sustainability of the current program, so that the business world is not confronted with excessive uncertainty.

He revealed that industry players expect budgetary policies that are associated with growth. “We, from the industrial world, hope that there will be more pro-growth budgetary policies by encouraging incentives to the processing industry, either by tax reductions, more affordable funding or a revival of investment. In addition, the harmonization of prices and import rights must also be organized so that the national industry is more competitive,” he added.

Purbaya himself promised not to revise the fiscal policy which had been carried out by his predecessor, Sri Mulyani Indrawati. He stressed that it would optimize the existing system more and accelerate the machines in progress.

“We are going to optimize the existing system. Usually, if the ugliness of the new leader, the old one is torn, do it new, because I want to make a new step. I will not be like that,” he said.

Purbaya thinks that it will not take long to adapt to become Minister of Finance, because he already has adequate experience linked to taxes. He said that during the COVVI-19 crises in 2020 and 2021, he was next to President Jokowi to help formulate the right budget policy.

In addition, he also helped the 6th president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in 2008 and was appointed assistant III for the management of strategic problems at the Personnel Office (KSP) in the Jokowi era. “So, if you say that I have no budget experience, it's a big mistake,” he said.

Purbaya said the Ministry of Finance will focus on the development of tax policies that have an optimal driving force for the economy. Because the exercise must be maintained in order to remain healthy during expenses so that the economy continues to operate. I see that public spending in the last two quarters are quite slow and have a negative impact on the economy. Consequently, it is necessary to do a healthy fiscal policy without disturbing the financial system with optimal spending, “he said

