How an old Jewish inscription has become a flash point between Turkey and Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday that his government had sought to acquire an old registration in Turkey in the 1990s with the aim of supporting Jewish history of Jerusalems, but failed due to concerns about the reaction of the mayor of Istanbul at the time, Recep Tayyip Erdogans.

Speaking in the city of David, a biblical tourism site operated by the Elad Settler organization in the Palestinian district of Silwan in East Jerusalem, Netanyahu told how he welcomed the Prime Minister Tandized of Térque, Mesut Yilmaz in 1998 and asked him to return the inscription of Siloam, which was discovered in 1880 and took to Istanbul Archaegical Museum by COTOM.

Turkey and Israel enjoyed close security and diplomatic links in the 1990s.

Netanyahu declared that the inscription of the siloam, which recorded the tunnel and the swimming pool in Jerusalem for the storage of water about 2,700 years ago under King Ezéchias of Judah, was the most important Jewish archaeological discovery after the Dead Sea.

Netanyahu said he had proposed to Yilmaz that he could give any Ottoman artifact of the Israeli museum in exchange for registration. When the Turkish Prime Minister refused, he proposed to give all the Ottoman artifacts or to appoint a price.

And he said, “Prime Minister Netanyahu, there is no price”. And I said, “Why?” He said, “Well, there is an increasing Islamist district led by the mayor of Istanbul,” said Netanyahu, said Yilmaz.

“You know his name. And there would be the indignation of this section of the Turkish people that we would give to Israel a tablet which would show that Jerusalem was a Jewish city 2,700 years ago ”.

Netanyahu's complete remarks on the history of Jerusalem, he strangely binds it to Erdogan. These are obvious mistakes. Erdogan never claimed Jerusalem as his. But called on two state solutions. Erdogan went to Israel in 2005 and met Netanyahu in 2023pic.twitter.com/tf8owxepkn RAGP Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 16, 2025

Netanyahu was accommodation US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the event, where they inaugurated the controversial archaeological tourism site, “Pilgrimage Road”, a tunnel excavated under Palestinian houses next to the old town of Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister then directly addressed Turkish President Erdogan: although we are here, it is our city, Mr. Erdogan. It is not your city. It is our city. It will always be our city. It will no longer be divided, he said, referring to Erdogans calls for a solution to two states to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which would make East Jerusalem the state of the capital of the Palestins.

On Wednesday, Erdogan responded during an event in Ankara by recalling that Turkey “wore the banner of Islam for centuries” and “had the honor of serving Holy Jerusalem for four hundred years”.

Netanyahu does not know it. Today, I scream it from here, maybe he will learn. With wisdom and tolerance, we have made this city a land of peace and tranquility, “he said.

“Maybe they will never forget the position we adopted 27 years ago when I was in the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul. Let them continue to have their rage.”

Netanyahu's comments stimulated an online debate, the Turks expressing the anger of social networks.

He also revealed other Israeli attempts to acquire registration in Türkiye.

In 2007, the mayor of Jerusalem of the time, Uri Lupolianski, called Turkish ambassador Namik Tan to send the registration to Israel.

Turkey at the time refused this request on the grounds that Osman Hamdi Bey, the founder of the Museum of Archeology of Istanbul, brought the tablet to Istanbul during a period when Jerusalem was an Ottoman territory, and therefore the artifact legally belongs to Turkey.

The same year, Israeli President Shimon Peres request The Turkish president at the time, Abdullah Gul, will temporarily lend the artifact to Israel for a year. Gul suggested that Ankara could send him for a shorter mandate than a year, although the loan has never gone forward.

The Israeli government continued to continue the issue in 2022, however, when Turkey and Israel have reconciled links after years of dispute.

During a visit to Türkiye that year, the Israeli president Israeli Isaac Herzogs raised the question with Turkish counterparts.

A Turkish official told Middle East Eye that Herzog had personally discussed the request at a meeting with Erdogan, but that Israeli officials of lower levels made the request.

Yahya Coskun, then director general of Turkish museums, confirmed that Israeli officials had directly asked him questions about registration.

I showed them the registration document for the Siloam inscription at the archeology museums of Istanbul. The date of registration is 1883. I asked them on what reason they could request an inscription from Jerusalem, then Ottoman territory, to the Ottoman capital and had been recorded in our museum before the State of Israel was established, it said.

This inscription is always with us. It will be kept in our museum forever.

Turkish historian Erhan Affonu said that the artifact is one of the three important inscriptions in Türkiye linked to Jewish history.

He said that the inscription, written in the Phoenician alphabet, had been discovered inside the Siloam tunnel, also known as the Tunnel of Ezéchias.

The Gihon source water, located outside the city of the Kidron valley, had been directed to the Siloam swimming pool, built in the city, via a channel about 500 meters long, he said.

The six -line inscription is supposed to describe this channel, which was built in the 8th century BC. Although the text was associated with the water canal built under the reign of King Ezéchias, as described in the Old Testament in the context of the Assyrian seat, there are different views of its exact dating.

AFYONCU added that the registration was partially broken because it was removed from the site and was sent to the Imperial Museum of Istanbul to protect itself from theft.

The registration had been exposed but was moved to storage after closing the section to renovate.

An expert familiar with the case said that the artifact is unlikely to return to the exposure so early, because the authorities fear that the Israeli government can try to seize it by illegal means.