Imran Khan claims that the military trial supervised by ISI in prison





Lahore, September 17 (PTI), the former Prime Minister imprisoned from Pakistan, Imran Khan, said on Wednesday that he was under a military trial inside the prison. The trial is not managed by a civil judge but by an ISI officer (Interavices Intelligence), who would directly take the orders of the head of the army asim Munnir. The 72-year-old ex-crickel who has become a politician has been imprisoned for more than two years against several cases. He is currently detained in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi.

“My so-called trial in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi, is not under the jurisdiction of a judge but led by an ISI colonel,” posted Khan on X, stressing that the officer follows the directives of the army chief, Gen Asim Munnir. He argued that it is essentially a military trial, and not a civil procedure. The ISI is the renowned espionage agency of Pakistan.

Khan accused the authorities of managing affairs under what he called the ASIM law, claiming that the Constitution and the Legal System are in disarray. He said more than 300 accusations manufactured had been deposited against him. His comments came a day after the Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber ​​Crimes Wing launched an investigation into the management of Khan's social media for the allegedly promotion of an “anti-state story”.

“I will realize courts of the courts without compromising,” he said, saying that he and his wife would be released today if business was decided from merit. “Khan has referenced an alleged proposal for creation, giving freedom in exchange for certain concessions.

“The judges in my cases lack independent authority and simply follow the orders of a colonel under Gen Asim Munir,” said Khan, calling on his party to remain unified. “This oppressive regime cannot persist indefinitely. Everyone should retweet my account messages as a demonstration of solidarity,” he urged. Khan encouraged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insa to organize a major public rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the citizens of the country can unite against the challenges that Pakistan is confronted.

Khan's party previously orchestrated similar demonstrations in the Punjab province. The Express Tribune reported that a team of three members of the Cybercrime FIA ​​in Islamabad, led by Ayaz Khan, went to Adiala prison on Tuesday to question Khan concerning his handle X. The investigators learned about the account operator, his access points and if the founder of the PTI had granted others the authorization to use it, the newspaper quoted.

They questioned Khan's awareness of the content considered as “anti-state” which was published from the account. “My account X, which uses Iti will not disclose,” Khan told the team.

Last week, Khan's son Kasim Khan went to social networks, saying that his father is imprisoned to defend democracy. “Imran Khan is in solitary isolation, refused access to health care and prevented his legal advisor and his family,” he shared. “Simultaneously, family members and many supporters are kidnapped or brought before the military courts,” said Kasim. “It is not justice; it is a political compensation. Pakistan democracy is threatened, and I exhort all those who support human rights and democracy to support us, ensuring that the voice of the people is restored with the rule of law,” he concluded.

