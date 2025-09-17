The luxury of the jewelry carried by the woman and the daughter of Jokowi -in -Law was demolished, reaching billions of rupees!





Gelora.co – Joko Widodo or Jokowi is considered to be different from previous leaders, because the former President of the Republic of Indonesia was considered to be more value, namely populist with all simplicity in his personal life and his family. This simple printing is then accompanied by Blusukan performance, for example entering the ponceaux to clean the channel which is obstructed and perform a sudden inspection. Jokowi is considered a lot of different people from previous leaders. Until he was finally elected President of the Republic of Indonesia, two periods from 2014 to 2024. But now, the image of the family of President Jokowi, who is known to be simple. One of the Instagram accounts @Cabineture_idn peel the jewelry carried by the wife of Jokowi, Iriana Joko Widodo, and her son -in -law, Erina Gudono, who is the wife of Kaesang Pangarep, the second son of Jokowi. According to the story, the jewelry carried by Iriana and Erina Gudono are fantastic and very elitist. Far from a simple image that has tried to be displayed by Jokowi's family to the public. The Instagram account indicated that Insa wore a bracelet bracelet bracelet of Burma's pigeon pigeon in 18 -carat diamonds. The price of the bracelet he wore was RP. 948 million. The diamond necklace is no less astonishing carried by Iriana, 18k Gold Diamond Burma Pigeon Blood Ruby Dubai Collar. The diamond necklace would be 1.44 billion RP. Not only that, the Instagram account also discussed diamond earrings worn by Iriana has a type of diamond in 18k Buma Pigeon Blood Ruby Dubai. Diamond earrings have a price of approximately RP. 430 million. Thus, in reference to the Instagram account mentioned above, the total of the jewelry carried by Iriana is nearly 3 billion RP. Luxury has also been demonstrated by the son of President Jokowi -in -Law, Erina Gudono. The account indicates, the diamond necklace carried by the wife of Kaesang Pangarep, Luxmatters Charlotte, whose price was estimated at 481 million RP. Erina Gudono also wore a perpetual lady's date from the Luxury Rolex Oyster Oyster brand, the price of which was estimated at 250 million RP. Jawapos.com is trying to ask for answers related to the jewelry carried by the Jokowi family, as revealed by the Instagram Cabinetcuure_idn account in the maestro of the designers of famous Indonesian accessories, Rinaldy Yunardi. But so far, there has been no response from the person concerned.

