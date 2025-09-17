Danny Kruger and Maria Caulfield are perhaps only two of the many conservatives who defection to reform the United Kingdom before the next elections. Because unless they find a credible and fast leader to face Nigel Farage, the conservatives could be on the way to extinction as a large party. It's so serious.

The conservative problem is not only that they are late in the ballot box and are eviscerated by the reform during local elections and elections to the council. Over the past 50 years, the two main parties have fallen in third place behind the Lib Dems and its predecessors. The two lost the by-elections and the local elections with these parties without facing the oblivion themselves.

The difference this time is that frage and reform are not in competition with the Conservatives. They systematically replace them leadership, their members, their ideas, their journalists, their media, their donors and now their elected officials. Partly, this takes place through defections (mainly conservative), but it also takes place partly through new people and resources gravitating directly to the reform. The stronger the reform, the more new defections and blood. It will be mutually reinforcement.

What is happening is potentially devastating for the conservatives, even in comparison with the decline of the liberals of major party status in the 1920s. For Lloyd Georges, the Liberals were fully replaced: they were rather pressed from left and right. Liberalism continued (quite successful) as a belief, however. The Liberal Party remained at stake, often doing fairly well as the third force, generally to the detriment of the Grand Party which was in government at the time.

On the other hand, the Farage project is a right replacement on the right of the Conservatives. If he wins an additional critical mass, it is not clear that there will be space even for a conservative party of the center-center-right, taking into account the persistence of the Lib Dems in the center, in particular in the easier districts of the south of England.

Reformation has been a third political vehicle since the early 1990s, when he presented himself as a radical activist of thatcherite, anti-UE and anti-immigrant. Its ascent was not linear. On the contrary, like Marine Le Pen in France, a combination of longevity intact by the Office and a respectable elite background pretending to be an anti-establishment, combined with an extraordinary talent for strident populism without falling completely in the gutter of the violent extreme right, gave a salience of the whole high media which extends over an entire political generation. This is what allowed him to exploit the collapse of the conservatives.

Today, eight years after the Brexit vote, which marked the start of the seriousness of seriousness, and Trump's first electoral victory, the two are again in the headlines. The most important conservative defection week for reform is also the week when Trump is during his second state visit to the United Kingdom.

By beating David Cameron in 2016 and by making Brexit the central populist project of a conservative party whose leadership mainly hated the idea as a repudiation of half a century of apparently successful European political and economic integration, Farage has become the spiritual leader of the British political wing. Its personal inverse control of the Conservative Party by means of the reform has turned a series of subsequent and equally fateful developments.

Six moments of such farages are distinguished since the Brexit referendum, all in a context of economic and political weakness in post-2016, aggravated by the cocovio crisis. The failure of the centrist campaign for the first time to hold a second referendum on Brexit in 2018-2019. Second, the discreetr and the collapse of Boris Johnson after his victory in the 2019 elections on a progressive Brexit platform.

Third, the Boriswave of mass immigration from the post-2017, including small boats, bringing the asylum seekers heading to Dover through the canal, which no Prime Minister from Johnson could stop. Small boats have been a constant backdrop to settle in the past five years.

Fourth, the successful launch of GB News in 2021 as a populist British version of Fox News in the United States, giving enormous invoicing to personally.

The fifth was the election of the House of Commons in the general elections in recent years, which made him a conventional party leader eligible for his functions. This was followed in the sixth and last key development by the election as a conservative chief of Kemi Badenoch. It was quickly and global overshadowed and overwhelmed by frage.

All this brings us to a seismic moment in British politics, where a major party can be on the verge of being replaced by another. It is not yet a matter concluded. Badenoch could be replaced and a successor has a chance to ring the tide. But the clock turns. The major elections to local authorities and decentralized assemblies are only seven months old, and fading on the momentum.