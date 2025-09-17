The chief of the national police was not replaced because Prabowo was detained hostage by Jokowi





Gelora.co – The former commander of the Special Forces Command (Danjen Kopauss), General of General, TNI (Ret.) Senarko, said that he was surprised that the president of Prabowo Soubianto has always defended General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo as chief of the national police. “In fact, he actually damaged the merit of the Personal System,” said Soenarko in the Youtube Podcast Abraham Samad, as cited on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The chaos series that has happened so far according to Senarko was none other than the wrong direction of former assistant Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “How many years has he (served)? As long as he became the chief of the national police, how many problems he has not resolved professionally?” He said. Chaotic legal problems in the country said Senarko had long performed during the management of Listyo Sigit. “He was accumulated (various cases) as long as he was chief of the national police, he must therefore be replaced as soon as possible. The anti-riot demonstration affair could in fact be an assessment of the change of the chief of the national police,” he explained. This member of the TNI soldier's retirement forum reiterated that the replacement of the chief of the national police was very urgent and should not be postponed. “It must be immediately (replace the chief of the national police), so as not to wait until time. If he is still not replaced, there are allegations that Prabowo is retained hostage by Jokowi because they are the people of Jokowi,” he concluded. Because according to him, many news has disseminated in social media that President Prabowo did not dare to change the Listyo Sigit because there was a “request” Jokowi. “So the allegation becomes stronger in the people:” Oh, Prabowo is still hostage by Jokowi “. Even if he said that I was not hostage, he said yes, but people saw the actions taken by President Prabowo,” he concluded. ***

