



British king Charles III and British Queen Camilla welcomed US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, accompanied by British Prince William, Prince of Wales and British Catherine, Princess of Wales, when they arrived in Windsor castle park in Windsor on September 17, 2025.

Ian Vogler | AFP | Getty images

The state visit of American president Donald Trump to the United Kingdom is speeding on Wednesday, with the head of the White House and his wife Melania arriving at the castle of Windsor as guides of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Expect Pomp, the ceremonial and the best of the British tradition in the next two days, while the United Kingdom seeks to deepen its long-standing “special” relationship with the United States beyond all the commercial offers that have already been announced.

We will add the best photos of the second day of Trump's state visit, so please come back for new updates.

British King Charles III and US President Donald Trump travel to the Irish state coach during a procession pulled by horses to Windsor castle.

Toby Melville | AFP | Getty images

The Trumps have traveled on the Marine One helicopter at the castle of Windsor, where they were welcomed by the British monarch and his wife, and the prince and the princess of Wales, William and Kate. Royal Gun greets the castle and the tower of London marked their arrival.

The President and his wife joined the Royals for a transport procession by Windsor, accompanied by mounted cavalry and military bands.

Trump inspected an honor guard with King Charles, the pair looking at jovial while they were talking. The American guests were then escorted in the castle accompanied by the Debagpipes, a performance seemed to be Toplease Theu.s.President, whose mother was Scottish.

British King Charles III (C) and US President Donald Trump (R) speak with a Coldstream goalkeeper as they inspect the custody during a ceremonial reception in the quadrilateral of the castle of Windsor, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty images

US President Donald Trump reviews La Garde d'Honneur presented at the Château de Windsor.

WPA Pool | Getty Images News | Getty images

After lunch with the King and the Queen, the Trumps will receive articles from the Royal Collection of Works of Art and Decorative Objects belonging to the Monarch. They will then visit the chapel of St George to deposit in private a crown the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.

Later this afternoon (around 4:45 p.m. London time), an overview will be executed by military aircraft of the United Kingdom and the United States F-35 and the red arrows.

A state banquet will follow this evening, with British ready to deploy all the sparkling royal splendor that they can bring together for the occasion. King Charles and President Trump will both have speeches during dinner.

The transport procession arrives at the Windsor castle on the second day of the second state visit by American president Donald Trump in the United Kingdom on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England.

WPA Pool | Getty Images News | Getty images

Arrump arrival

The American president, the Air Force One, landed at Stansted in London Airport on Tuesday evening. The Trumps were welcomed by British officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvette Cooper and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, before being taken to Winfield House the residence of the American ambassador, where the couple stayed for the night.

Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, on the right, welcomes US President Donald Trump, Center, and First Lady Melania Trump as they land from Air Force One after arriving at London Stansted airport in Stansted, in the United Kingdom, Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty images

There has already been a controversy at the start of the visit, with four people arrested as part of the projection of an image on the castle of Castlesor with Trump with disgraced detention Jefenderjeffrey Epstein.

An image of the American president Donald Trump alongside the financial financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on the castle of Windsor, after the arrival of the American president Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain on September 16, 2025.

Phil Noble | Reuters

A supporter of Trump outside the castle of Windsor on September 17, 2025.

Paul Ellis | AFP | Getty images

An anti-Trump gathering took place in the historic market on Tuesday, the demonstrators expressing their opposition to Trump's immigration policies and positioned on Ukraine and Israel. However, there are Trump fans in Windsor on Wednesday to rent it for these same political positions.

Security is extremely tight in Windsor, the police sweeping the roads, drains and buildings around the castle in the weeks preceding the arrival of the president.

The police of the Thames Valley of the specialized research unit of the police, carry out searches outside the castle of Windsor in Windsor, on September 12, 2025.

Jordan Pettitt | AFP | Getty images

Windsor residents will be able to sigh on relief on Thursday, when the presidential visit (and the media) will move to auditors, the official national residence of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Discussions will turn to business, partnerships and geopolitical questions, such as the wars of the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/17/royal-pomp-galore-trumps-uk-state-visit-in-pictures.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos