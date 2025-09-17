Erdogan condemns Israel: “Netanyahu is like a parent of Hitler”





Tempo.co, jakarta – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sentenced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the recent attack on Israel against Hamas' negotiation team in Qatar. “Ideologically, Netanyahu is like a parent of Hitler,” said Erdogan Anadolu Tuesday September 16, 2025. Speaking on his return from Doha, where he attended an emergency Arab-Islamic summit, Erdogan established a parallel between the two leaders. “”Just as Hitler could not predict the defeat that was waiting for him, Netanyahu will face the same ultimate fate“He said. The Turkish chief described the strike of the Hamas team as a direct challenge to the international order. He said that the leaders of Israel had transformed his “radical state of mind into nothing more than a murderous network built on fascist ideology”. Erdogan has also urged Western nations to recognize Palestine, noting that such a movement would increase pressure on Israel. He undertook to again raise the question to the United Nations, expressing the hope that the humanitarian front line would gain broader support for the next General Assembly of the United Nations. Turkey's diplomatic efforts in Libya and the Mediterranean Erdogan also addressed the diplomatic role of Turkey in Libya, stressing its commitment to protect the sovereignty and unity of the country. “We are committed to protecting the sovereignty of Libya, territorial integrity and political unity, with all our actions guided by these objectives,” he said. He underlined the longtime support of Turkey to the government of legitimate Tripoli while noting that recent policies aim to open diplomatic canals with eastern Libya. Erdogan considered this to be a reflection of “multidimensional diplomatic efforts of Turkey, regional vision and commitment to reach peace”. He added that the approval of the maritime court agreement between Turkey and Tripoli by the Benghazi government would be an important development in accordance with international law. The UN accuses Israel of intentional genocide The United Nations said that evidence of the genocide in Gaza is becoming clearer. “We see the stack of war crime after war crime after war crime, crime against humanity, and potentially even more,” said Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as reported Al Arabiya. “It is up to the court to decide whether it is the genocide or not, and we see the evidence stopping,” he said. Türk's comments followed a report by an independent United Nations investigation team which concluded that Israel had committed a genocide during his war in Gaza. Türk also condemned the assault on the ground of Israel on the city of Gaza as unacceptable. “It is absolutely clear that this carnage must stop,” he said when he was asked about the assault on the largest city in Gaza. He underlined the urgent need to put an end to war, adding: “I can only think of what it means for women, unhappy children, for disabled people, if they are attacked in this way.” Choice of the publisher: the Irish president calls for the abolition of the UN Israel, quotes the genocide report Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

