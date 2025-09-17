



Researchers, media leaders and politics experts from all over Africa have expressed their support for Chinese President Xi Jinpings proposed on the global governance initiative (GGI), describing it as a daring and inclusive framework aimed at reshaping international cooperation and amplifying the voice of the world South. Speaking during a high -level symposium organized at the CGTN Nairobi studio, director Ms. Li Yangjie noted that the GGI, unveiled at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO), embodies a collective aspiration for a fairer, equitable and inclusive world order. Ms. Li underlined the president XIS five guiding principles of the national sovereignty for national sovereignty, adhesion to international law, multilateral cooperation, prioritization of peoples well-being and practical action, arguing that these principles provide a practical roadmap to meet the interconnected challenges of peace, security and development. She underlined the Africras Pivot Role, declaring: Africa, with its strength and its vast potential, is a key partner in shaping the future of global governance. She said Professor Patrick Mutgigi Maluki at the University of Nairobi praised the initiative to promote equity, cooperation and dialogue on domination. He noted that the GGI completes the previous Chinese proposals, in particular the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), by offering a holistic framework for sustainable progress. According to Professor Maluki, the GGI directly addresses the historic AFRAS struggle for sovereignty and justice. These principles are not abstract ideals; They represent a continuation of our pursuit of sovereignty, justice and development, he said, urging African countries to act actively in the strengthening of institutions and to meet shared challenges such as climate change, pandemics and economic inequalities. The South World Political analyst Adhere Cavince described the GGI as a central turning point in human history, especially for the countries of the South world which have long been sidelined in international decision -making. He observed that the global post-war structures, such as the United Nations Security Council, the IMF and the World Bank, have often been dominated by a handful of powerful countries, leaving countries in marginalized development. The global governance initiative explicitly defends a multipolar world where each nation, whatever its size or economic influence, has a seat at the table, he said. CAVINCE stressed that, unlike previous conditional models such as structural adjustment programs, GGI favors development, sovereignty and mutual respect. He noted that the initiative resonates with African nations because it aligns their aspirations for poverty reduction, infrastructure growth and autonomous economies. He praised the China-Africa partnership as a living model of South-South cooperation, did not build on paternalism but on common advantages in fields such as infrastructure, trade, technology and green development. It is not a donor-deceator relationship but a partnership of passenger colleagues on the development path, said Adhere. Role of the media Adding her point of view, Grace Njenga, director of the TV Embu, underlined the essential role of the media in the formation of the public in the understanding of the GGI. It urged African media to guarantee objective, complete and constructive reports of the initiative. The media are not only conveyors of information, but facilitators of dialogue and promoters of public speech, underlined Ms. Njenga. By promoting understanding and trust, the media can help Africa actively participate in global governance and amplify its international voice. New World Order Symposium speakers were unanimous according to which President Xi Jinpings Global Governance initiative marks a decisive stage to a new world order, in which the South world is moving at the center of international decision -making. They noted that the initiative offers practical paths to meet urgent global challenges, ranging from climate instability and pandemics to inequality and security, by multilateralism, dialogue and inclusive shared responsibility. As the discussions closed, participants expressed optimism that Chinese leadership, in partnership with Africa and the wider world, could help redefine global governance for the 21st century.

