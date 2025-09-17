The man of Bengaluru illegally caught the shooting of women outside the popular shopping center in Hebbal | Bengaluru News





Bengaluru Shock: The man surprised the recording of women outside the shopping center, given to the police

Bengaluru: An unidentified man would have been surprised filming women without their consent. The incident took place outside the Asia shopping center in Hebbal and quickly intensified, passers -by also involved in the issue.

According to a video circulating on social networks, two women confronted the man after realizing that he recorded them. The situation became tense when he had pushed and assaulted women before trying to flee.

“When we get out of the shopping center, he (the accused) recorded girl videos, and he also recorded our video. We asked him what he recorded; he then assaulted us, touched us and knew us … The drivers and other citizens outside the shopping center chased and caught him …”, said the woman in a video that has now been widely broadcast on social media.

Women immediately raised an alarm, attracting the attention of other visitors and store staff. The nearby Autrickshaw passers -by and drivers hunted the accused and prevented his escape. He was finally given to the Kodigehalli police, as well as his mobile phone.

Police officials confirmed to have received the video and check the details. Women allegedly alleged that the man had filmed not only them but several other women and girls in the shopping center. They demanded strict measures to prevent such incidents, which have become an increasing concern in the city.

