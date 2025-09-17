Anindya Bakrie reveals the Dahsyat effect of RP 13 Billions of housing KUR Program











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) for the period 2025-2029, revealed Anindya N Bakrie, the popular commercial credit (KUR) of the housing sector which received a fund allowance of 130 billions of rupees could absorb millions of workers. “Housing is not only the basic needs of the community, but also the movement of the national economy and large quantity work to the community,” he told Balai Sarbini Lippo Nusanta Jakarta, Tuesday evening (09/18/2025). Anindya explained that the housing construction sector could create 8 million workers or 6% of all workers in Indonesia.

According to him, this sector is the fourth largest in Indonesia after the agriculture, trade and transformation industry. While data from the Ministry of PUPR noted that each construction of 1 house was able to absorb an average of 5 to 6 workers and encourage more than 140 industrial sectors, ranging from cement, steel, wood, transport services. “This means that each housing unit built is not only a place to live, but also moves the popular economy,” he said. Photo: Muhammad Lutfi Rahman

At the beginning of December 2017, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) recorded the realization of the program of a million houses of 765,120 housing units, dominated by the construction of housing for low-income (MBR) of 70%, or up to 619,868 units, while non-miles built by 30%, or up to 145.252 units. More specifically, self-aide houses and assistance to assistance for infrastructure and public services (PSU), the other 30% were built by subsidized housing promoters who have received FLPP KPR installations, differences in Flowers Subidesdi and early assistance. The rest is filled with the construction of houses not subsidized by developers. The president of the association of Housing and Settlements through Indonesia (Apersi) Junaidi Abdillah revealed that rolling houses are still popular with the lower middle class. The contribution of absorption of goods by the lower middle class to the total of properties of properties reaches 70%. The 200,000 units will continue to increase in 2018 to 250,000 units in 2018. Photo: Muhammad Lutfi RahmanAt the beginning of December 2017, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) recorded the realization of the program of a million houses of 765,120 housing units, dominated by the construction of housing for low-income (MBR) of 70%, or up to 619,868 units, while non-miles built by 30%, or up to 145.252 units. More specifically, self-aide houses and assistance to assistance for infrastructure and public services (PSU), the other 30% were built by subsidized housing promoters who have received FLPP KPR installations, differences in Flowers Subidesdi and early assistance. The rest is filled with the construction of houses not subsidized by developers. The president of the association of Housing and Settlements through Indonesia (Apersi) Junaidi Abdillah revealed that rolling houses are still popular with the lower middle class. The contribution of absorption of goods by the lower middle class to the total of properties of properties reaches 70%. The 200,000 units will continue to increase in 2018 to 250,000 units in 2018. However, admitted Anindya, the high cost of capital can be a serious obstacle to economic activity. If the interest of the credit is too expensive, the developers hesitate to build housing. Contactors have difficulty funding projects and building business business players cannot remember the same class. “Consequently, Kadin welcomed the regime of interest of 5% and 11-12% applicable on the market. This is called the KUR's commercial credit system for the housing or housing credit sector. With an extraordinary RP130 RP budget this year, the KUR housing program has the potential to absorb 4 to 5 million construction workers,” he explained. With an RP130 Billions budget this year, of course also associated with the domino effect with cement, steel, ceramics, furniture, logistics industries, total work created is not only 4 to 5 million farmers, even more, reaching 9 million. “This is a very fresh wind for the Indonesian economy which currently needs injections, aid specially for the creation of a travel field,” he said. Although this financing center is available, he continued, the challenges remain, in particular on financial socialization and integration. Last week, Kadin collaborated with the PKP and BPI ministry and entered to organize a residential KUR solution so that the MPMs can go up in the public housing ecosystem. “In corporate players, at that time, we called that in the development and contactors, development equipment and MPMs were ready to follow this program,” he concluded. (Rob / wart) [Gambas:Video CNBC]

Following article



French Minister Happy met Anindya Bakrie, that's the reason











Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20250917082537-4-667627/anindya-bakrie-ungkap-efek-dahsyat-program-kur-perumahan-rp-13-triliun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos