Ishaq Dar: Pakistanafghanistans relationships have improved considerably





Ishaq Dar, Vice-Prime Minister of Pakistans and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that bilateral relations between his country and Afghanistan have improved.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mr. Dar referred to his two recent visits to Kabul and said that all the decisions made during these trips had been implemented.

I think bilateral relationships have improved a lot. As you know, after four years, I myself visited Afghanistan for a day on April 19. We are committed, we discussed trade, economics, refugees and political questions, you call it. Whatever the promises we made or the decisions we made on April 19 have been implemented by June 30, said DAR.

In another part of his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistans reiterated that his request for country only in Afghanistan is to slow down the TTP (Tehrik-I-Taliban Pakistan) and several other groups.

Dar stressed that not solving this problem is unacceptable for Islamabad in all circumstances.

He said: Our only request and the same remains that they should manage and control terrorist elements: TTP, BLA (the Baloutch Liberation Army) and similar groups.

On the other hand, the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir, of deliberately saboto relations with Afghanistan.

Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, proposed that the government sends a delegation to Afghanistan led by Mehmood Khan Achakzai to respond to current tensions by dialogue.

He said: Now, for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and in the tribal regions, three stakeholders must necessarily be reunited. First, the inhabitants of the Pakistan tribal areas; Second, the Afghan government; And thirdly, the Afghan people. No operation can succeed without the cooperation of these three stakeholders, and no lasting solution can only be found our allies, under the supervision of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, should take a delegation of peace in Afghanistan and seek solutions by dialogue.

The Islamic emirate has not yet commented on these remarks by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistans. However, earlier, the Minister of Defense of the Islamic emirate responded to the complaint of the Pakistans concerning the presence of TTP in Afghanistan, declaring that Pakistan is trying to divert attention from its own security failures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tolonews.com/afghanistan-195812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos