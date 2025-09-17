



The demonstrators offer a counterweight to the royal grandeur and the flattery of the American president at the castle of Windsor.

The demonstrators arrived in the streets of London and Windsor to protest against Donald Trumps unprecedented state visit to the United Kingdom, which human rights groups condemned American support for the continuous genocide of the Palestinian people.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Portland in the center of London, near the BBCS Broadcasting House, transporting banners reading no to racism, no to Trump, alongside smaller versions of the Baby Blimp Trump which has become a mass demonstrations icon against its first state visit in 2019.

Other anti-Trump events were also reported on Wednesday in the castle of Windsor, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the center of London.

Meanwhile, the British government has deployed the royal red carpet for the American president, organizing meetings with American leaders and staging ceremonies designed to win Trump's favor on commercial issues.

According to Al Jazeeras Milena Veselinovic, the official events were deliberately kept away from the demonstrations of the London center to save Donald Trump the embarrassment to meet a demonstration.

Stop the war, one of the main organizers, said on X: the genocide negators do not welcome! All against the visit of the state of Trumps! Ask in the United States and the United Kingdom stop arming the Israeli genocidal state!

Palestine’s solidarity campaign also encouraged the British to speak. Trumps deportations confirm that he is a racist authority at home and a warmonère abroad. These are not things that we should honor. Join us to demand that our government cancel this visit.

Al Jazeeras Rory Challands, postponing demonstrations, described them as the counterpoint to all this flattery and this pump and grandeur which take place in Windsor at the moment.

There are no royal cars here. There are no military parades. It is a very different England. It is England of the left. It is England of commercial unions. It is England of environmental groups and the solidarity campaign of Palestine. And they say that Donald Trump is not welcome in this country.

Chalands said that the demonstrators accused the British government of having honored a man who, according to them, has essentially destroyed human rights in the United States, destroying human rights worldwide, denying climate change and enabled a genocide in Gaza.

They also emphasize this as essentially the figure of spiritual prowe of a world's far right movement which is authoritarian and which brings democracy back, he noted.

Despite Cocoon Trump's efforts of demonstrations, hundreds of demonstrators from the Trump Coalition Stop gathered outside the castle of Windsor. Thames Valley police said that four people had been arrested for suspicion of malicious communications after projected images from Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the 1000 -year -old fortress.

The police also spoke with the driver of a van with an announcement that showed Trump alongside Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019. No arrest was made and no vehicle was seized, police said about this meeting.

Trumps' visit comes when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces political difficulties at home after recently rejected the UKS ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, after a reaction on diplomatic ties with Epstein.

Friendship with Epstein has also exposed it to damaging titles in recent weeks.

