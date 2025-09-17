US officials have concluded a series of transactions with China, from the purchase of Tiktok to the lifting of a travel manager for a business manager, while they are trying to make sure that President Trump receives a visit to Beijing this year.

The executive, Mao Chenyue, is an American citizen of Chinese origin who was prevented from returning to the United States after a business trip to China for his bank, Wells Fargo.

Adam Boehler, Trumps sent in special hostage, said on Tuesday that an American citizen had been released and that the beneficiary had been identified as Mao by the Washington Post.

There have been long discussions between Beijing and Washington in recent weeks on trade and prices, including a meeting in Madrid on weekends between He Lifeng, Chinese vice-president, and Scott Bessent, American secretary of the Treasury.

It is not clear if the release of Maos was the result of these talks, but they led to an agreement on the video application belonging to Chinese, Tiktok, announced Trump.

We have an agreement, he said before leaving for his state visit to Great Britain. I will speak to President XI Friday to confirm everything. We have a group of very large companies who want to buy it.

This conversation is also likely to raise the question of a Trump visit to China. One was mentioned earlier this year, and China would have liked it to coincide with its huge military parade two weeks ago, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

However, this would have meant to share a scene with President Putin. Instead, a visit is more likely before a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation countries in South Korea at the end of October, which Trump and Xi should attend.

It would most likely be followed by a Xi state visit to Washington next year.

Donald Trump Xi Jinping met at the top of G20 leaders in Osaka in 2019 Kevin Lamargue / Reuters

The United States has demanded that the owner of Tiktoks, the Chinese company Bytedance, sells its American operations or be closed, fearing that it would be used to collect data on American citizens or for political influence.

Madrid's talks also focused on other business issues, and the Chinese side said there had been an agreement to reduce investment barriers and advance commercial cooperation.

According to Hong Kong media reports, negotiations continue to stimulate American exports to China, in particular soybeans and purchases of hundreds of Boeing aircraft by Chinese airlines.

It is not clear if something concrete has been signed. While Trump boasted of an agreement, the Chinese only spoke of the framework of an agreement involving both Tiktok and the commercial barriers.

The officials said Beijing would prohibit bytedance from selling his algorithm in the context of any agreement to respond to Washingtons requests. The options include a license agreement for an autonomous US Tiktok application.

China is deeply worried not only of Trumps pricing policies, which has briefly led to the announcement of American taxes on Chinese imports of 145% earlier this year, but also restrictions on sales of articles such as computer flea and certain types of American investment.

It seems unlikely that China will make a dealership on Tiktok without being offered something in exchange.

My reading is that the United States has made promises in China to raise relevant restrictive measures against barriers in China / Investment in exchange for the Tiktok agreement, said Zichen Wang, of the Beijing reflection group, Center for China and Globalization, on its Newsletter of Pekingology. If not, why would China simply concede on Tiktok?

The release of Mao can be part of the granting and a completely distinct problem. China has issued prohibitions to travel against a large number of Chinese and non-Chinese in recent years. They went from the wife and the child of a Chinese artist based in New York accused of having disseminated President Mao to witnesses in corruption cases.

There was no official confirmation of his release and returning to the United States by the American or Chinese authorities. In July, the Chinese Foreign Ministry only said that it had been required to cooperate with an investigation.

Asked about any American concessions to China, Bessent suggested that these promises were involved not to impose new commercial restrictions. Perhaps more global importance is the continuation of the tariff agreement announced in May, supposedly provisionally, which has reduced American taxes on Chinese imports to 30%, lower than those in place on other business partners such as India.

Despite difficult speeches, Trump sought to soften some of the measures implemented by Biden to contain China, as Beijing saw, including Tiktok's putative ban, which Biden supported and was to come into force in January until Trump takes a break.

China praised the results of the talks with Bessent, also without giving details.

China has reached the relevant consensus with the United States on Tiktok's question because it is based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, the peoples said daily, the voice of the Communist Party.