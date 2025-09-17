Donald Trump First World Leader to wish the PM Modi at his 75th anniversary. Does this point out an India renewed partnership?

US President Donald Trump wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephone call on September 16 on the night of the birthday when he was 75 years old the next day. President Trump's call to PM Modi one day before his birthday, while the two nations continue to deepen strategic and economic ties.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Trump for the phone call and warm greetings at his 75th birthday. “Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the complete and global partnership of the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflictModi said in a post on X after the phone call.

The exchange between the two leaders occurred a few hours after India and the United States organized a series of positive negotiations in New Delhi. In fact, Donald Trump was the world's first world leader to wish his friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said, did a great job.

India, American commercial talks The two leaders spoke for hours after India and the United States are back to the negotiating table to conclude a trade agreement in New Delhi today. This raised hopes for a breakthrough of weeks after President Donald Trump imposed punitive prices on India for the purchase of Russian oil.

The US trade representative against South Asia, Brendan Lynch, led the American team during the one -day negotiations on Tuesday. Rajesh Agarwal, head of the Ministry of Commerce, represented India at the meeting, which turned out to be positive.

Commercial talks took place after the very preferred arrival of the American delegation in New Delhi. Trump imposed a punitive levy of 25% on India on August 27, doubling the overall prices at 50%.

Trump, Modi Bonhomie President Trump has taken a conciliatory tone in recent statements and expressed optimism as to the finalization of a trade agreement. This contrasts with the previous tensions between the two nations marked by net arrows by US officials, even as aircraft.

In fact, a few hours before Tuesday's meeting in New Delhi, Trump Commercial Advisor to the White House, Peter Navarro said India “came to the negotiating table”. In recent weeks, Navarro had engaged in an offensive from India and even accused New Delhi of taking advantage of the Moscow War in Ukraine and qualified it as Kremlins.

On August 27, the day the American prices on India triggered the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, expressed the hope that India will be able to conclude a mutually beneficial free trade agreement with the United States.

Shringla, who is also a deputy for Rajya Sabha, expressed his hope in the near and special partnership between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

Shringla referred to the events “Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump”, which emphasized the friendship between the two leaders during the first mandate of US President Trump.

Diei Modi and Namaste Trump In September 2019, the president of the time, Donald Trump, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Texas at Howdy, Modi! Event, which was followed by around 50,000 people. A year later, Modi welcomed Trump in his original state of Gujarat for an event attended by more than 120,000 people.

Trump lost the 2020 American presidential election against Joe Biden. He returned to power four years later.

In February 2025, Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to visit the United States since the inauguration of Trump for his second presidential term in January.

India -us commerce India has had a solid relationship with the United States, on the basis of the years of diplomatic and economic cooperation. In 2024, India and the United States had an exchange of goods and services worth $ 186 billion, with a surplus of $ 41 billion in favor of the Indians.

Trump has repeatedly called India a good friend, but his recent statements and his subsequent rates apparently affected the relationship.

Trump's 50% prices on Indian products come into force today. According to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), exports from sectors with high intensity of the country's labor are preparing for a collapse of up to 70% while the American rates take effect.

What to follow? It seems that Donald Trump will oppose anyone who buys Russia oil. India remains among the first two buyers, with China. American officials and analysts still consider Delhi-Moscow oil trade as a problem between the United States and India in the future. An India-US trade agreement was due in November 2025.

On its part, India has maintained its position on commercial negotiations from the start. India would not allow the free movement of the American farm and dairy products, such as the Prime Minister amended has promised to protect the interests of farmers. And US officials have mentioned corn, for example, as something that India should buy as part of a fair agreement.

Will Donald Trump attend the Summit Quad? Prime Minister Modi does not go to New York for the Unga summit later this month, reports.

India is expected to host the Quad Leaders summit later this year, although the date is not yet finalized. During his visit to the United States in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Donald Trump to attend the meeting.

