



President Trump reviews La Garde d'Honneur during his state visit on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England.

Toggle legend Jonathan Brady / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Windsor, President of England / London Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the royal family of Windsor castle on Wednesday for a state visit that the British government uses to strengthen trade and security relations between the two countries.

Prince William and Princess Catherine welcomed the president and the first lady, joining them for a procession around the castle of Windsor with dozens of horses and golden cars. Trump and King Charles then inspected the guard of honor.

King Charles III and President Trump in the Irish state coach at Windsor castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England.

Toggle legend Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The show comes a day to have passed politics issues, but the two parties of the trip go hand in hand while the British government takes advantage of Trump's admiration for the monarchy when it tries to influence it on politics concerning subjects such as trade and Ukraine.

Trump has long been fascinated by the royal family, telling interviewers over the years how her mother loved Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier this year, when Trump met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, he called King Charles “a big guy a big person” and said that he was looking forward to the state visit. “I hate saying, but no one does it like you in terms of pump and ceremony,” said Trump.

The King gave Trump the Union flag which flew over the Buckingham Palace on the day of the second inauguration of Trump. Trump gave the King a replica of a president Eisenhower Sword, going to the US-War II in the Second World War.

King Charles III and President Trump inspected custody during the state visit to Windsor castle on September 17, 2025.

Toggle legend Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Europe

The Royals visited the Trumps through a special demonstration of historical articles from the Royal Collection, including a letter from 1774 from King George III on the rebellion in the American colonies, and a letter of 1862 from President Abraham Lincoln to Queen Victoria after the death of her husband, Prince Albert.

Trump is expected to go to the ladies on Thursday, the Prime Minister's country residence, to meet Starmer. We expect them to sign what countries call a technological prosperity agreement. The British government has announced that several technological companies based in the United States, including Nvidia, Microsoft and Google, will invest more than $ 40 billion in the United Kingdom

Managers should talk about Russia-Ukraine politics. There has been no movement on a peace agreement since Starmer and other European leaders visited the White House earlier this year to put Trump to help Ukraine more. In recent days, Trump has said that it was up to NATO allies to stop buying Russian oil.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump at the Windsor castle.

Aaron Chown / AP / Pool Pool rocking legend

Not everyone welcomes Trump warm. The demonstrations started even before Trump arrives in the United Kingdom and polls show that more than 60% of British have an unfavorable vision of Trump.

Earlier this week, on the lawn outside the castle of Windsor, the demonstrators deployed a giant photo of Trump and the late Jeffrey Epstein, financial and sexual delinquent. Four people were arrested after Trump and Epstein videos were projected on the outdoor walls of Windsor Castle. The demonstrators also had to walk in Windsor and London.

Lynn Iliffe led to Windsor of English midlands to protest against President Trump's visit.

Babinet Lauren Frayer / NPR

Lynn Iliffe, a retirement worker for the National Health Service, went to Windsor of English Midlands with a great sign of protest in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“I have never gone to a demonstration of my life before, but I felt so firmly that I felt that I had to go down and show my aversion to Mr. Trump,” said Iliffe at NPR, describing what she felt during Trump's disputed meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval office earlier this year.

“I really feel angry with so many things that he does his lies, his craze for power and the way he has treated everyone really in the world,” she said.

But Alana Burnett, a Windsor student, put on a Maga Ballcap Red, telling NPR that she supported the difficult immigration policies of Trump.

“I just think he is such a formidable man, I like his policies and his opinions on things, and I think our country could really take him a few notes,” said Burnett.

