But while Erdogan maintains his advance in the dismantling of democratic institutions, he has lagged behind in geopolitical provocations. Most recently, Turkey has stood out for its repeated attacks against international standards. Now, however, these standards have been broken by a multitude of larger and more aggressive actors from Moscow to Washington, and Turkey seems almost calm in comparison.

Since January, a lot observers to have warned that the American president Donald Trump I travel the same thing autocratic path Pioneer by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump last week threat To replace the elected mayor of Washington, DC, echoing a favorite tactic of the Erdogan government. The good news, if it is not very comforting, the Americans is that, although the speed of the rupture is alarming, the United States still has a long way to go before reaching the point that Turkey is today.

Since January, a lot observers to have warned that the American president Donald Trump I travel the same thing autocratic path Pioneer by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump last week threat To replace the elected mayor of Washington, DC, echoing a favorite tactic of the Erdogan government. The good news, if it is not very comforting, the Americans is that, although the speed of the rupture is alarming, the United States still has a long way to go before reaching the point that Turkey is today.

But while Erdogan maintains his advance in the dismantling of democratic institutions, he has lagged behind in geopolitical provocations. Most recently, Turkey has stood out for its repeated attacks against international standards. Now, however, these standards have been broken by a multitude of larger and more aggressive actors from Moscow to Washington, and Turkey seems almost calm in comparison.

Over the past decade, Turkey has increased from a power of status to a revisionist. In a series of conflicts, from Libya to Syria in the Caucasus, Ankara used its military power to tilt regional dynamic in his favor. In the midst of a large part of media threshing, these interventions created facts on the ground, helping to guarantee the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the Azerbaijanic capture of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition to the acceleration of arms exports and the expansion of military bases abroad, Turkey has also taken an alarm among its neighbors by its adoption of an irregular naked cartography and rhetoric. In the early 2020s, Turkey presented new aggressive maritime complaints at the expense of Greece, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that Greece was lose one's sovereignty On a series of islands off the Turkish coast. Erdogans' political allies have started flashing cards This showed parts of Greece as Turkish territory. And Erdogan himself warned Athens, the islands you occupy do not bind us, we will do what is necessary when the time comes. As we say, we can suddenly come a night.

But according to today's standards, it is barely written. Russia sparked the quarter work with its large -scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Then, after the attack on Hamas in 2023, Israel went to the offensive and occupying parts of Lebanon and Syria, and launching attacks against Iran, Yemen and Qatar. Closer to his home, Israel is also working to ethnically clean Gaza and annex the West Bank.

The United States pivot was sudden and unexpected. Trump came into office promising The country will once again consider itself as an increasing nation, in particular that which develops [its] territory. He has repeatedly expressed his interest in the purchase of Greenland, the seizure of control of the Panama canal and making Canada the 51st state. He shared a number of irrecent cards and published a coarse video of his plans for Gaza Riviera. More concretely, he also launched military strikes against Iran and Yemen, while deploying military assets in Mexico and approaching war with Venezuela.

Turkey, in turn, calmed down, both compared to its neighbors and previous policies. This does not necessarily mean that her ambitions have disappeared, but rather that she has a lot to manage. On the one hand, the own aggressive turns have generated a considerable return of flowers. In the early 2020s, these provocations had helped create a Alignment deepening Between France, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all of which sought to contain Turkey. In recent years, Ankara has worked down assiduously to calm and defuse this coalition.

Now, after obtaining a geopolitical windfall with the collapse of the Assad regime, Turkey strives to consolidate its earnings there. This has become even more difficult due to the Israel's own intervention, which forced Ankara to move carefully to avoid triggering a direct confrontation. At the national level, Erdogan is busy consolidating his final Authoritarian power sealWhile trying to crush and coopte the country's main opposition party.

Turkey can also discover that it is more difficult to operate in an environment where everyone has become a thug. Being the only revisionist power integrated into a functional NATO alliance was a relatively secure position. Erdogan hoped While the American power has decreased, it would have more room to maneuver, both in the country and abroad, while us, allies like Greece and Israel, have become more flexible without their patron. Instead, the United States suddenly moves under the risks of Trump simultaneously empowering Russian and Israeli revisionism, leaving the region a much more dangerous place for Turkey.

But if the irrecent ambitions of the great neighboring powers have complicated the calculation of Ankaras, they also presented opportunities. The Erdogans regime has repeatedly attempted to restore the effiloche relations with former allies according to shared concerns concerning the irrelevant of others. First of all, Ankara turned Turkey at Biden administration as a necessary partner in Russia. Now that Trump is more aligned with Moscow, however, Turkey revises the call for Europe. Ankaras new argument With turkeys, military support that Europeans hope to contain Russia without Washington.

At the same time, the increasingly uncontrolled Israels have made Turkey less threatening by comparison in the eyes of its Arab neighbors. Egypt and the Gulf appear More content coordinating with Turkey in Syria and in the region, since they believe that Ankara can serve as counterweight in Israel.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Erdogans, Ahmet Davutoglu, was alternately praised, criticalAnd mocked for her ambitious Neo-ottoman vision of Turkish regional power. Although the geopolitical dreams of Davutoglus could have been grand, which stands out retrospectively, is that they ultimately comply with the release hypotheses of the cold war.

At most idealistic, Its version Turkish influence This was very similar to a European Union for the Balkans and the Middle East, Turkey playing the economic and diplomatic role of Germany. As the possibility of articulation of the United States of the Liberal International Order, it was a Turkish power model which promised to pay dividends for all those involved.

As my colleague Selim Koru wrote it, there was always something improbable in the positively Winning-win-win charco of these geopolitical visions. Admittedly, the people who receive were always convinced. But at best, they allowed other countries to buy Americans and for a brief period, Turksower as a mutually beneficial project. Now, some rhetoric vestige Aside, this win-win framing has disappeared. At best, countries can call on others as the slightest temporary partner of evil in the face of a greater threat.

After having enthusiastically kissing a new era of irrelevant, Turkey suddenly finds itself in a crowded field. The world has entered a period of geopolitics at risk, assaulted by competing efforts to rewrite the rules and redraw borders. If the past has never been so win-win as liberal internationalists among the United States liked to believe, it is quite possible that this future is distinctly lost.