Like working in a prison: Cup, fear and sub-employment in the Trump Labor Department | Trump administration





A giant banner features a seriousness Donald Trump is now suspended at the front of the Washington DC Labors Ministry office. Covering nearly three floors windows, the poster reads as follows: American workers first.

Mr. President, I invite you to see your magnificent big face on a banner in front of the Ministry of Labor because you are really the transforming president of the American worker, the secretary of labor, Lori Chavez-Dememe, said last month at a meeting of the cabinet with the president.

Agency staff say they have other concerns. Everyone thinks it's a joke because it's a joke. There are parts of the building that have not been fixed. We have closed bathrooms everywhere. The front door does not work, it has been broken for two months, but we have money for a stupid banner, said a worker, who asked for anonymity for fear of compensation.

Seeing her in this meeting of the cabinet where she begged Trump to look at him, it's embarrassing. Having the president, it doesn't matter who the president is, acting in this way means that she cannot give him hard or bad news and that you should be able to do so if you are a leader.

Employees of the department and labor defenders say that the Trump administration saps the mission of Agencys to promote and promote the well-being of job seekers, employees and retirees by drastic cuts, deregulamentations that include salary reductions for workers and the ill-treatment of people employed at the agency.

About 20% of the staff of the American Labor Department resigned or withdrawn before the agency threatened reductions.

The agency also proposed nearly 150 deregulative shares, including a proposal to eliminate minimum salary and overtime protections for 3.7 million domestic care workers, in addition to the reductions undertaken by the so-called Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) such as cancellations of office lease and the reduction of millions of international scholarships in international subsidies.

They empty us. They remove everything that makes us useful to the citizens of the states in which we work, said a current employee of the wages and hours of the departments which asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals. They say they change things for the American worker. I was born in the United States and I am a veteran. I am an American worker and they do not care about us.

The staff secretary of the personnel manager sent a note in April 2025 to all employees of the department warning that they could face serious legal consequences if they speak to the media. Under the national law on labor relations, employees have the right to speak to the media of their working conditions and their work concerns.

A federal worker should not be afraid to tell the truth. For me, I even worry about speaking is ridiculous, it is the way we get up to protect ourselves and those around us, they said.

The worker explained that they had to have any work on the ground in advance now, and he must be linked to a preexisting case. In the meantime, employers are pushed to carry out self-audit.

This, associated with drastic staff cuts confronted through the US Ministry of Labor, have argued, undermines the capacity of the departments to apply the laws on wages and hours.

We did not Manning to make these application jobs, day by day, they added. The department has tried to push these auto-audits, where they allow the bad actors of self-audit, they said. These bad actors will mainly get away with it.

The Ministry of Labor has only made comments on maintenance and repairs, saying that they were working to improve the overall building maintenance and said that the 91 bathrooms had recently been repaired.

This false successful piece is exactly the reason why public confidence in the consumer media is at historical levels, said a spokesperson for the Labor Department, Courtney Parella.

Morale has dropped as a national office in the middle of all the agency's cuts, threats, harassment and intimidation of the administration, and new policies, such as the projections of the safety bags to enter the building every day, workers said.

It's a bit like working in a prison, they added. It is very clear how they treat us, it is a bell tower for the way they want other workers to be treated.

The Ministry of Labor is entirely deployed as a single arm of this war of the presidents against workers, which is even more painful since the mission of the Ministry of Labor is to protect the workers, said Julie Su, who was secretary to work within the framework of the Biden administration. The way you treat your own workers is a sign of how you think workers deserve to be treated. And this administration adopted a very destructive approach to its own workers.

SU also criticized the adoption of the rhetoric of the Trump administration ministry, claiming to put American workers first and inaugurate a golden age for American workers.

This administration, they are constantly talking about doing well by American workers. It is a nice coded way of saying what they mean is that they no longer believe that immigrant workers deserve protection and that is part of their global war against workers, said. It is an anti-immigrant philosophy of the whole administration, but so that the Ministry of Labor adopts it is particularly harmful, because so many workers who maintain our economy are immigrant workers.

It has cited other examples of policies that harm workers prosecuted by this administration, the reduction of $ 500 million in subsidies dedicated to the fight against child labor and to forced workforce abroad, delaying the implementation of a rule to protect immigrant agricultural workers on temporary H-2A visas.

Among the deregulaments pushed by the Ministry of Labor, let us quote the proposal of a rule to exempt 3.7 million health and personal care workers in the United States, minimum protections and overtime.

These workers are mainly women and have paid low wages, immigrants including a significant and increasing part of the workforce.

What the US Ministry of Labor offers is that the Trump administration reversing history and saying no, wait a minute, home care workers do not deserve overtime protections, minimum wage, and which simply makes us go back to a completely different era, said Arnulfo de La Cruz, president of the 2015 local seiu, which represents more than a million long -term care workers in California. This change would cancel a decade of progress towards the recognition of home care as a real professional work, and it is still another Trump administrative attack on workers. This comes back to special interests that wish to increase their profits by paying less workers.

Astrid Zuniga, home care worker in Modesto, California, and President of United Domestic Workers of America, UDW / AFSCME Local 3930, said that it would lose $ 1,200 per month if overtime protections are deleted for care workers, on which she leans to cover the costs of the drugs that her son needs, Epilepsy and other intellectual handicaps that prepare for 24 years.

Astrid Zuniga, home care worker in Modesto, California. Photography: Gracious AFSCME

To lose so much money per month, while most of us already live the pay check to a pay check as it is a bodies for many households, Zuniga said. When you leave and implement this type of cuts on low salary workforce, this only harms workers and most of these workers are almost the minimum wage.

She stressed that home care workers were already preparing for the impact of Medicaid cups in benefits and services that will also reduce their ability to provide customers.

Home care is the fastest growth workers sector across the country. It is the highest demand. No one becomes younger or healthier, she added. Cups should not be made to these types of services, she said. And if this did not make a desirable workforce and do not make investments in this type of home and community services on which our most vulnerable communities count, what do we do?

I think the message is that they think that workers are too good, too much protection, too high wages, too much security. Their point of view is that workers are too comfortable, added.

