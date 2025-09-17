Photo by Jason Alden / Bloomberg

The Starmer struck a man who kicked a black cat on Friday the 13th below a scale, thought about a perplexed minister. Donald Trumps Visit of the State was the last thing the PM needed after the disasters of Angela Rayner, Peter Mandelson and Paul Ovenden. Things cannot improve when King of the North Andy Burnhams Ally Powell is the favorite of bookmakers for the deputy chief, beating Starmers Choice Bridget Phillipson, before November planned budget tax increases. Napoleon Bonaparte wanted lucky generals. The Minister wondered if Starmer has launched all his luck in the opposition when the Tories offered him parties of Boris Johnsons and the financial chaos of Liz Trusts followed by the electoral campaign of Rishi Sunak. I give Keir a lucky rabbit foot to change his fortune, but the way things happen, shouted the subordinate, Hed probably catches myxomatosis.

Labor Conference Delegates discovered that their festive packs were a bit light this year. The passes arriving in the position arrived without the usual guides to the four -day jamboree, listing marginal meetings and carrying welcome messages of senior bods. For what? According to a few lucky people who saw the brochure, he included a double page from a smiling Angela Rayner, former Prime Minister. A race to print new guides would be underway.

For the six deputies who remain Without Whip Labor, a trip to the party conference is outside the cards. Suspended deputies are unable to request a security authorization to go to Liverpool despite the remaining members and the payment of PLP contributions. As we have pointed out, Mandelson recently in disgrace remains in laboratory books and is therefore welcome. The martyr without whips grumbled a little rich to prohibit half a dozen politicians to support anti-pale measures while giving a Zillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epsteins Best pal a free pass.

Call this a summer romance. Last year, Danny Freddy Kruger was president of Robert Jenricks unsuccessful for conservative management. The waves were filled with the sound of Kruger singing for Jenrick. He is a serious man for a serious moment, was one line among many. Quick advance until September 2025 and there was Kruger Trilling for his new pin-up: Nigel Farage. The defection of Krugers to reform the United Kingdom has further withdrew the Torries and Kemi Badenoch carpet. I wanted [Jenrick] had won because I think he would have done things differently, Kruger said a press conference where others for those who claim to represent an alienated working class? A Mayfair plush hotel. The mnnets whisper that, like all the other preservatives, avoided Jenrick had no idea of ​​Kruger was about to leave.

Just like the Tory and Lib Dem deputies Clamouré for the release of government documents allegedly incriminating on the process of verification of Mandelson, a PM protesting against his ignorance received a visit unfortunately timed at Downing Street. On September 15, the black safety doors were opened to admit a truck of Pulse Environmental, a company specializing in the immediate destruction of secure information. Insert your own conspiracy theory here.

Diane Abbott is not the only one The figure of the work savored the fall of Morgan McSweeneys Henchman Ovenden, after a sexually explicit insult he made about the first black woman, the first black woman has online regurgity. A minister thinks that Ovinden has disclosed information that saw them dismissed. What goes around comes around.

NHS repair To compensate for the arrears of the courts, the government is desperately looking for means of repairing the ruined state. The current joke among civil servants is that ministers greet technology like the Savior for everything. I have not yet seen a problem that this government does not think that a technological solution cannot solve, grimacted. This poses the question: who invents this technology? Is it really going to be the government? It sounds more Little Britain The computer says no that yes, minister.

Although he had enough momentum To launch not once but twice, Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultanas, your group seems to have deposited the radar. Internal conflicts can be a reason. A muzzle in the left insurrection reports that the wife of Corbyns, Laura Alvarez, does not continue with his co-founder of the Sultana party. Could this have something to do with the premature announcement of Twitter that Sultana bounced her husband in action?

The boats inflated The Llangollen canal in the north of Wales may have been surprised to spy on a chapter in narrow dams bearing a jacket with the badge of the HMS Prince of Wales, one of the Royal Navys 3BN-A-Pop aircraft carriers. The deputy of Tory Alec Shelbrooke, second lieutenant of the Dartmouth Naval College before jumping the ship, received the coat while he was Minister of Defense. Its clean parts are the formidable battleship to a Hulk list abandoned by the mutinated crew.

The five deputy reformsIncluding Farage and the deputy Richard Tice, were formerly conservative pillars. The defection of Krugers was not universally cried by former colleagues. Reformation is the best political laxative in history, has thought about an ex-minister because they rinse all the shit of the conservative party. Charming.

