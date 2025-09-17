The pranks project the giant image of Trump, Epstein on the castle of Windsor





The group was arrested for an “unauthorized projection”. The arrests intervene in the middle of the demonstrations in the face of Trump's visit to England.

Trump and Epstein Windsor Castle Stunt leads to arrests

Epstein images were projected on Windsor's castle while demonstrations broke out during the president's visit to the United Kingdom.

Four people in England were arrested as part of the projection of images from President Donald Trump with his arm around the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the castle of Windsor, the house of the British royal family.

The blow of the royal residence comes just when the president arrived late on Tuesday, September 16 to start a state visit to Great Britain. King Charles should welcome Trump to the castle about 25 miles west of London on Wednesday.

Photos and videos shared online by the British media and others also show that the castle tower was images of a birthday letter that Trump would have written to Epstein over 20 years ago, although the White House denied its authenticity; A photo of Melania Trump between Trump and Epstein; and photos of Epsteins victims.

The police said in a statement to Reuters that four adults had been arrested following an “unauthorized projection” at the castle of Windsor, which they described as a “public blow”. The four remain in detention.

Earlier Tuesday, demonstrators near Windsor Castle also deployed a massive banner with a photograph of Trump and Epstein.

What's going on with Trump and Epstein?

The waterfalls in England intervene after the Democrats of the American House of Representatives published the birthday letter on Monday that Trump would have written in Epstein. The release of the letter has drawn renewed attention to the controversy that has shifted Trump in recent months.

Trump urged people to move forward, but democrats and some Republicans have continued to ask for more details on Epstein and who may be involved in his crimes.

The disgrace president and financier were friends but had a fall for the years before Trump intimidated in the White House. Epstein died in prison in 2019.

In the alleged birthday letter, Trump calls Epstein a “boyfriend” and says: “that every day is another wonderful secret”. The text is in a raw sketch of the silhouette of a naked woman. Trump vehemently denies that he has written words or draws the drawing. The managers of the White House say that he welcomes an analysis of writing, which, according to him, will prove that he has not written the note.

What is Trump doing in England?

The three -day animation in England should mix the ceremonial of a state visit with political efforts to extend nuclear energy and invest in new technologies.

The trip to London, the second state visit to the president in the United Kingdom, follows an invitation from the royal family that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended during his visit to the White House in February. Trump's first visit to the British state occurred in 2019 during its first mandate.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trumps Agenda includes a meeting on Wednesday September 17 at Windsor Castle with members of the royal family; Lunch with the king and queen in the dining room of the castle state; And a visit to the St. George chapel to private a crown at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 at 96 years old. Trump met the queen during her previous state visit.

Giant Trump, Epstein photo displayed outside the castle of Windsor

A giant photo of President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was exhibited outside the Windsor castle in the United Kingdom before Trump's state visit.

The president should also meet Starmer for a bilateral meeting on Thursday, September 18, followed by a commercial reception, where the two men will make comments and will hold a joint press conference.

Trump and Starmer are expected to boast a new scientific and technological partnership between their two countries, which includes more than $ 10 billion in new investments. In addition, the two countries should announce cooperation and nuclear energy agreements, an area that Trump has made a declared priority.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Steve Witkoff's special envoy and the chief of staff to the White House Susie Wiles, and deputy chief Stephen Miller are among the best managers of the White House who join Trump during the trip.

Reuters contribution

