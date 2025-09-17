Kash Patel testifies to Charlie Kirk Shoot, Epstein; Reduced Fed prices; Trump visits the United Kingdom





With Trump in the United Kingdom for a state visit, US companies are deploying billions of dollars in transactions linked on occasion.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, who directed some of the administrative negotiations on the prices, Tiktok and other questions, is already in London and will join Trump during certain events.

The wave of transactions could be a boon for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who obtained among the best tariff transactions in the world of Trump and who tried to rekindle a flat economy. In the last quarter, the British economy posted no growth, and on a three -month roller basis, the sixth economy in the world increased by only 0.2%.

Sunday, the Chancellor of the chessboard Rachel Reeves and Jonathan Reynolds, parliamentary secretary of the Treasury, announced a certain number of investment transactions involving American companies such as Paypal, Bank of America, Citigroup, S&P Global and Blackrock.

Citigroup spends $ 1.5 billion to renovate its Canary Wharf office tower in London in London. While construction has been underway for years, investment is an increase in what Citi previously committed. CEO of Citigroup, Jane Fraser, is expected to join Trump over the next two days.

Bank of America is expected to create 1,000 jobs in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Blackrock opens a new office in Edinburgh, Scotland. S&P Global also invests a small amount in his Manchester office in the north of England.

Meanwhile, technology giants pay tens of billions in the development of AI in the United Kingdom

Microsoft said yesterday that it would invest $ 30 billion in the infrastructure of the data center until 2028. The company said that this would include the largest supercomputer in the country with more than 23,000 advanced GPUs.

Alphabet also said yesterday that it would spend nearly $ 7 billion because it would open a new data center just outside London as part of a two -year investment agreement.

NVIDIA and OPENAI should also unveil investment plans in the United Kingdom in the coming days. The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, should be part of an event this week with the president.

