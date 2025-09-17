Erdogan: the constructive dialogue between the east and the west in Libya is essential





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined the need to establish a constructive dialogue between East and West in Libya, considering that the ratification of the memorandum of understanding signed between Ankara and Tripoli in 2019 would be a major gain in terms of international law, despite the opposition Greece to this decision. Erdogan made these remarks in response to a question of journalists on clear positive progress in recent months in relations between Turkey and the Haftars administration, which controls Libya de l'Est, as well as the expectations that the Benghazi authorities could ratify the maritime delimitation agreement previously signed between Turkey and Tripoli. He also discussed Greece pressure on the Haftars administration in this regard, and if Haftar should visit Turkey, according to Anadolu. Erdogan said in his answer that Khalifa Haftars's son had continuous communication with Turkish intelligence and sometimes with the Turkish Foreign Affairs. He added: In other words, they have never really been disconnected from us. We believe that it is necessary to establish a constructive dialogue between the east and the west in Libya, and we want to preserve the sovereignty of Libya, territorial integrity and political unity, taking our steps according to these objectives. He stressed that Turkey has supported the legitimate government in Tripoli from the start, but in recent times, policies have evolved to open diplomatic channels not only with Tripoli, but also with eastern Libya. Erdogan stressed that its governments Multidimensional diplomatic efforts reflect the regional vision of turkeys and its objective of achieving peace. With regard to the unsaid process which launched a new roadmap to overcome the current dead end in Libya, Erdogan expressed the expectations that the Libyas political path will progress through fair, credible and transparent elections. However, he warned: certainly, there will be those who will seek to undermine the stability and prosperity of Libya, but we will continue to stay with the Libyan people and strengthen the foundations for dialogue there. Erdogan also talked about the memorandum of understanding signed with the former national government in November 2019 and the expectations of a possible ratification by the eastern authorities. He noted that the ratification by the Benghazi administration of the maritime delimitation agreement signed between Turkey and Tripoli would be a major gain in terms of international law.

