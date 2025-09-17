Why Putin does not want peace in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin does not want peace in Ukrainenot, even under the terms exceptionally favorable to Russia that Donald Trump seems ready to impose on Ukrainians and Europeans. For several weeks now, this reality has become clear for almost all informed observers, except, it seems, to Donald Trump himself, who continues to behave as if Vladimir Putin negotiated in good faith.

How can we explain the Russian president's refusal to seize the branch of olives extended by an American president who, even before official negotiations begin, is ready to recognize Russian sovereignty in the conquered territories and to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, while largely abandoning the responsibility of its future trajectory?

Several convergent explanations shed light on this ostensibly confusing behavior.

Putin is looking for the total bisery of Ukraine

First, Vladimir Putin has little real interest in the Donbas and Luhansk regions themselves. These territories are now devastated, their infrastructure reduced to Ruinsas highlighting by the current shortage of drinking water. Their economies were dominated by coal extraction and largely obsolete heavy industries that will contribute little to the economic future of Russia.

Territorial continuity with Crimea and complete control of the Azov Sea represent important gains for Russian imperialism. However, these acquisitions remain secondary to the main objective of the Vladimir Putin war: taking control of Ukraine as a whole by transforming it into another Bélarus, by fully reinstating it in the sphere of influence of Russia without necessarily requiring a complete military occupation.

Democratic Ukraine, flourishing as a member of the European Union and developing economically as quickly as Poland, would remain Putin calculations that are too dangerous for its autocratic and kleptocratic regime, regardless of the territorial losses it could undergo.

In autocratic regimes such as Putin, the issuance of honest assessments to leaders is often perilous for those who are courageous enough to try it. Despite the serious military setbacks, his armies have endured more than three hundred thousand soldiers killed and mutilated, thousands of destroyed tanks remain flattered by the courtiers who surround him and systematically ill -informed by the misleading reports of his generals.

These military briefings constantly underestimate Russian losses while embellishing successes to an equal measure. Vladimir Putin therefore probably continues to believe that the Russian forces stand on the verge of a decisive military victory and that the Ukrainian resistance will soon collapse if it maintains incessant pressure.

The same dynamic applies to evaluations of the economic conditions of Russia, whose technocratic leaders certainly try to hide from Putin the extent of the structural decomposition and the growing impact of Western sanctions. This information ecosystem creates a structural trend for Putin to believe that its position does not suggest it stronger.

Peace would threaten the survival of his regime

Since 2022, the Russian president has reoriented the whole economy of Russia towards the production of war while channeling any political rhetoric towards the imperial conquest. In this context, peace in Ukraine would constitute a factor of major destabilization for Putin's grip on power, given its inevitable economic and social consequences.

The wages paid to soldiers who fight in Ukraine considerably exceed those available in the civil economy of Russia. Military wages thus help to alleviate the economic consequences of the war for the most vulnerable populations, especially in the poor regions of the country. Peace would strongly expose the extent of deterioration within the civil economy of Russia and the massive effects of insufficient investment in the basic maintenance of infrastructure since 2022.

In addition, peace would generate serious social and political tensions accompanying the return to civil life of hundreds of thousands of demobilized veterans. Many suffer from alcoholism or drug addiction and frequently carry untreated transmitted diseases, including AIDS, hepatitis C and tuberculosis. They attended the horrors of the front line and experienced the total absence of moral constraints or the rule of law in the Russian military ranks. Stories about the way Russian officers deal with their subordinates are frightening.

The reintegration of these veterans in Russian society, accompanied by all the violence that such a process would inevitably imply, would prove to be a much more formidable challenge than even the difficult experience of America with the veterans of the Vietnam War. These return soldiers would also contribute little to approach the increasingly acute shortage of Russia's workforce.

In all these respects, Vladimir Putin has convincing incentives to continue the war, regardless of military results on the ground.

China is opposed to any Pax Americana in Ukraine

Finally, despite all that Donald Trump seems to be willing to concede, Vladimir Putin cannot afford to grant the American president the opportunity to appear as the statesman who ended the Ukrainian war who could therefore deserve recognition of the Nobel Prize for the Restoration of Peace.

Thanks to this conflict, Russia has become deeply dependent on China for most essential supplies and for the purchase of its gas and oil exports. Weakened by an prolonged war, Russia is full of the edge of the Vassal State of Beijing, despite its nuclear arsenal and the grandiose imperial aspirations of its president.

However, in the broader context of the Sino-American rivalry, Xi Jinping cannot tolerate or an authentic and lasting rapprochement between Russia and the United States or any strengthening of Trump's position on the international scene. Beijing probably also seeks to maintain a persistent source of distraction for Western powers in Europe, preventing them from concentrating their forces on the content of Chinese expansion in Asia.

Even if Putin really wanted to make peace in Ukraine under the auspices of Trump who, for the reasons described above, seems very improbable, he would probably prove to be unable to do so because Xi Jinping would almost certainly intervene to prevent such a result.

In summary, for all these converging reasons, only the decisive military defeat on the ground, combined with reinforced economic sanctions against Russia, could ultimately force Vladimir Putin to cease hostilities in Ukraine.

Published for the first time by the Jacques Delors Institute



