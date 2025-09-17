AFRIENSYAH NOOR, a figure of jambi which returned to sit with the chair of the vice-minister





Jakarta President PRABOWO SUBIYTO officially inaugurated AFRIENSYAH NOOR as Vice-Minister of Manpower (Wamenaker) at the Palais d'etat, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (09/17/2025). The politician of the Democratic Party replaced Immanuel Ebenezer alias Noel, who has already been dismissed after being involved by the KPT OTT. The inauguration of Afriansyah was based on the presidential decision (Keppres) number 97p of 2025 concerning the dismissal and appointment of the Minister and Deputy Minister of the Indonesian Cabinet in 20242029 For the love of God, I swear, that I will be faithful to the 1945 Constitution and will put all the laws and regulations with the good of my devotion to the nation and to the State, said Afnansyah. After the oath, the event continued with the signature of the event minutes, the song of the song Indonesia Raya and the congratulations of President Prabowo and the ranks of the Red and White Cabinet. AFRIENSYAH NOOR, which is called FERRY, is not a new figure of the Ministry of Workbob. Once upon a time there was on the Vishenaker chair in the 7th president Joko Widodo. Now it is entrusted again to achieve the same mandate in the era of President Prabowo. When he arrived at the palace with a black suit, a red shirt and a blue tie, Afriansyah had claimed not to know what position he would wear. I don't know, wait for Mr. Seskab's orders. Listen later, yes, he said. Ferry added that the news of the inauguration he received until this afternoon. At 2 years old, Pak Teddy called, he said. Behind its inauguration, there is an interesting fact: Afriansyah Noor is one of the figures of jambi that have entered the ranks of the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet. His presence is envisaged to provide representation to the community of Jambi at the national level, in particular in the issue of employment which directly affects the interests of workers, workers and non -formal work. The presence of the figure of Jambi is also an important symbol for the region, since the rare Putra jambi occupies a strategic position in the cabinet. The inauguration of Afriansyahs took place in the middle of the dynamics of the reshuffle of the Prabowo cabinet which was still rolling. Previously, the president removed Immanuel Ebenezer after the KPK arrested him with 10 other people in the alleged case of corruption. In addition to Afriansyah, a certain number of figures were seen present at the palace as well as the question of the advanced reshuffle, from the former deputy chief of the police Ahmad Dofiri, the vice-lkpp Sarah Sadiqa, general manager of Komdigi Mira Tayyiba, to the Minister of Affairs of the Tito Karnavian. Tito even said that there was an inauguration program of the coordinated minister for policy and security at the same time. The name of Mahfud MD, former Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security and Vice-President 2024, was crowded with the public of the Minister of the Policy and Secretariat since the abolition of Budi Gunawan on September 8, 2025. However, so far, there has been no official announcement of the President.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jambilink.id/post/5592/afriansyah-noor-tokoh-asal-jambi-yang-kembali-duduki-kursi-wamenaker-era-prabowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos