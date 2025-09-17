Trump lounges in the ceremonial at the castle of Windsor to start his 2nd state visit to the United Kingdom





The president of Windsor, in England (AP), Donald Trump, enjoyed the glow of a British royal show on Wednesday, welcomed at the castle of Windsor during his state visit to King Charles III, military guards of honor and troops set up before paying a private tribute to the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.

Joined by First Lady Melania Trump at the St. Georges chapel on the castle of the castle, the president placed a crown in honor of Elizabeth, who died in 2022. Later, he sat with the American secretary of state Marco Rubio, the chief of staff Susie Wiles and other American officials for a musical performance of the Chapel Choir.

Trump's visit started with Prince William and his wife Kate, meeting the presidential helicopter in the garden formed private on the vast area of ​​Windsor, then walking the Trump to be welcomed by Charles and Queen Camilla. The castle is a royal residence of almost 1,000 years of golden interiors, slots and invaluable works. A gigantic royal standard The flag used for official celebration days flew from the royal tower for the occasion.

The guests went to the castle in a horse -drawn car procession, ranks of soldiers, sailors and aviators. The king and the republican president discussed in the coach of the Irish state during the short trip to the quadrilateral of the castle, where Trump, accompanied by Charles, inspected an honorary guard of the soldiers in red tunics and in ders in down skin.

They continued to discuss and joke together as the day progressed, the king putting his hand back on Trumps several times. Trump joined Charles in an examination of the troops, although the king made a gesture, inviting the president to do so and avoid a violation of the protocol. This was not the case in 2019, when Trump intervened in front of Queen Elizabeth during her first state visit to Great Britain.

No American president, or any other world leader, has never had the honor of a second visit by the British state. The pump and the ceremonial are deliberate, intended to strengthen ties with Trump at a time when its policies in America put pressure on trade and security provisions around the world. For the president loving grandeur, the festivities involved 120 horsepower and 1,300 soldiers, including the largest honor of living memory.

An opening day full of ceremonies and good feelings will give way to real work on Thursday when Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet, with the high issues for the host country.

Artifacts of American independence

The president and Charles also visited the Royal Display collection in an ornate room where the officials presented five artifact tables on American-British relations.

Among the articles, there were watercolors and documents from the 18th century in the United States to request the independence of King George III. There were materials from the first transatlantic cable, including messages between Queen Victoria and President James Buchanan, as well as a Hot-Dog picnic of the 1930s, a young Elizabeth, and a large glass ship that President Dwight D. Eisenhower gave the Queen during a 1957 state visit.

Wow, said Trump looking at documents on American independence.

It's fascinating, said Charles.

The president, the first lady, the king and the queen also traveled a red carpet on the lawn of the east of the castle to look at the retirement of the beats, a ceremony of military parade which presented more than 200 musicians and dates of the 1600s. These procedures were used in the past to recall the patrolling soldiers at their castle at the end of their day.

An overview planned by F-35 jets of the United Kingdom and the United States has been abandoned due to poor weather conditions. But the red arrows, the aerobatical display team of the royal forces of the royal forces, thundered above the head, leaving streaks of red, white and blue smoke in their wake and pulling a visible reaction from the two trumps.

Charles and Camilla presented to the President and the First Lady a volume of hand leather celebrating the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence, as well as the flag of the Union which flew over the Buckingham Palace on the day of the inauguration of Trumps in January. The Royals also gave the First Lady Melania Trump a silver and enamel bowl and a personalized handbag by British designer Anya Hindmarch.

Trump gave Charles a replica of an Eisenhower sword, and Camilla received a Tiffany & Co., Diamond and Ruby Broch Vintage brooch.

From pump to politics

The history, tradition and celebrity of the Royals give them a cachet which means that the presidents and the prime ministers covet them to join them. The invitations distributed at the request of the elected government are a powerful tool to reward friends and catch up with the concessions of the reluctant allies.

In his interviews with Trump, Starmer will promote a new technological agreement from the United Kingdom. The British government hopes that the agreement, and billions of investment from American technological companies, will help show that the transatlantic obligation remains strong despite the differences in Ukraine, the Middle East and the future of NATO.

British officials hope to avoid delicate questions about Jeffrey Epstein. A few days before the state visit, Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed the British Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, for diplomats passed by friendship with the sentenced sex offender.

On Tuesday, the campaign group led by Donkeys projected an image of Trump and Epstein on a tower of the castle of Windsor, a reminder of the presidents' relationship with American financial fire. Police said they had arrested four people.

Also on Wednesday, Trump had a private lunch followed by a state banquet in the evening. The president will not address a joint session of the Parliament, as did French president Emmanuel Macron in July during his state visit.

Photogenic adjustment

Most state visits are in London, which houses the Buckingham Palace and the large boulevard bordered by flag known as the shopping center. But it is in Windsor, a historic city of just over 30,000 people at around 40 miles (40 kilometers) west of the center of London.

This facilitates control of demonstrations and the protection of Trump at a time of increased international tensions, especially after the deadly shooting of Trump Charlie Kirk's ally last week. British police have undertaken a massive security operation to guarantee the security of the prevail.

This did not prevent thousands of demonstrators who crossed the center of London on Wednesday to protest against Trumps. Some held banners who said no to racism, no to Trump. Although the activities were smaller than during Trump's visit in June 2019, they understood mini versions of the giant Trump Baby Blimp, a caricature tinged with Orange from the President in a layer that made a large impression during these demonstrations six years ago.

The historian Robert Lacey, consultant of the television series Netflix The Crown, said that Windsor is also a more photogenic framework for a state visit than London.

Buckingham's palace has his balcony, he has his faad, he said. But inside his very dreary and renovation currently, which is one of the reasons why Trump will not stay there. Windsor is an appropriate castle.

Lawless and Price reported by London and Washington Weisset.

