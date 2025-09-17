The profile of Erick Thohir that Prabowo went from the Minister of Bumn to the Menpora

Erick Thohir was appointed by President Prabowo suffered to become Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora). He was moved from his duties in the Red and White office, since the start as Minister of Bumn.

He was appointed today, Wednesday (09/17/2025), at the Palais d'etat, in the center of Jakarta. His name was well known in the middle of the Indonesian company, especially after having become Bumn Minister since the Indonesian cabinet advanced the head of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). What does the slit look like?

Erick is the son of Teddy Thohir. Erick won the master's degree in business administration at the National University of California.

He was first known as a businessman in Indonesia. Erick had managed PT Mahaka Media TBK as director director until 2008. Then he became Mahaka Commissioner since 2010, then he became the president of the PT Mahaka Radio Integra commissioner.

In addition, Erick also held the president of the director of PT Lativi Media Works (AFP) during the period 2007-2012 and director of Media Asia Vision (Viva) in 2011-2013.

Erick was also president of the PT Beyond Media (Mahaka Group) commissioner, president of the PT Andalas Horizon Television (ANTV) and was active in the Indonesian organization of the private television station since 2010. It was only after that, since 2019, Erick Thohir was confident by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to serve the Minister of Bumn.