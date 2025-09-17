Politics
The profile of Erick Thohir that Prabowo went from the Minister of Bumn to the Menpora
Erick Thohir was appointed by President Prabowo suffered to become Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora). He was moved from his duties in the Red and White office, since the start as Minister of Bumn.
He was appointed today, Wednesday (09/17/2025), at the Palais d'etat, in the center of Jakarta. His name was well known in the middle of the Indonesian company, especially after having become Bumn Minister since the Indonesian cabinet advanced the head of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). What does the slit look like?
Erick is the son of Teddy Thohir. Erick won the master's degree in business administration at the National University of California.
Scroll to continue with content
He was first known as a businessman in Indonesia. Erick had managed PT Mahaka Media TBK as director director until 2008. Then he became Mahaka Commissioner since 2010, then he became the president of the PT Mahaka Radio Integra commissioner.
In addition, Erick also held the president of the director of PT Lativi Media Works (AFP) during the period 2007-2012 and director of Media Asia Vision (Viva) in 2011-2013.
Erick was also president of the PT Beyond Media (Mahaka Group) commissioner, president of the PT Andalas Horizon Television (ANTV) and was active in the Indonesian organization of the private television station since 2010. It was only after that, since 2019, Erick Thohir was confident by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to serve the Minister of Bumn.
Erick Thohir becomes menpora
Named to be the Menpora, Erick Thohir is not a figure of sporty stuttering. It is a figure that likes sports and organizations.
In 2004-2006, he was president of the Perbasi (Indonesian basketball association). He was then elected president of SEAA (Southeast Asian Basketball Association) for 3 periods since 2006.
In addition, the name Erick has increased more and more upgraded after keeping the Inter Milan stock, one of the major football clubs in Italy. In 2013, he became president of Inter Milan.
In addition to that, Erick also became the owner of the United States Club, DC United. Regarding domestic football, Erick Thohir was also assistant commissioner of Persib Bandung and is now the owner of Persis Solo.
In 2014, he was appointed member of the Central Council of the FIBA (International Basketball Federation). Errick Thohir was also the president of the 2018 Asian Games implementation committee and successfully led Indonesia to welcome
Page 2 of 2
(Hal / ara)
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.detik.com/sosok/d-8116618/profil-erick-thohir-yang-digeser-prabowo-dari-menteri-bumn-jadi-menpora
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alex Forenton, recovered after Hockey Canada test, will not return to senators, says GM
- What happened to Donald Trump's first day of the UK State visit? | | | |]BBC News
- Steel without confidence: Xi Jinpings Pla purges in the middle of the military power show
- Fall Tennis opens at HBCU Nationals
- Sunderland and Southsteinside babies provided genetic testing
- Is the end of the post of Prime Minister of Keir Starmer already inevitable?
- 'Kissing Bug' disease is now considered endemic in the US
- Texas' Arch Manning, the DJ Lagway of Florida among the 12 most disappointing players from the University Football so far in 2025
- Deal for the United States Tiktok can keep the Chinese algorithm
- The pressure measured in front of New York
- Eritrean Asylum Seeker has gained the first legal challenge for UK-France One.
- PCB fragmented because he is holding people to ransom while Andy Pycroft Drama slows down Pakistan vs van Match: 'Childish Behaviour'