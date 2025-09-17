Donald Trump says to Kate Middleton “ You You Beautiful '' during the state visit





Need to know President Donald Trump congratulated Kate Middleton during the visit to the Welcomeyoure Beautiful state, so beautiful, the American president told the Princess of Walestrump, 79, previously pointed out on the looks of Prince Williams, calling the heir to the very beautiful throne in December 2024

President Donald Trump complimented Kate Middleton during the official reception for the US state visit to the United Kingdom on September 17.

The Princess of Wales and Prince William praised the president and first lady Melania Trump on the ground of the castle of Windsor, where the arrival of ceremony marked the start of the visit.

As they shake hands, Trump, 79, told Princess Kate, 43: you are beautiful, so beautiful.

The exchange occurred a few moments after the Trumps left Marine One and praised the royal couple. Prince William, 43, guided the group forward, placing a hand on Kate and Melanias back as they started walking together.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the ground of Windsor castle on September 17, 2025.

Ian Vogler / Pool / AFP via Getty

President Trump and his wife visit the United States at the invitation of King Charles for an unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom, which takes place officially from Wednesday September 17 to Thursday, September 18.

The American president previously commented on the appearance of Prince William and described the heir to the throne as “very beautiful”.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the ground of Windsor castle on September 17, 2025.

Aaron Chown / Pool / AFP via Getty

“He's a beautiful guy. He looked really, very beautiful last night,” Trump said at the New York Post about his head-to-head meeting with the Prince of Wales after the ceremonial reopening of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris in December 2024.

“Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that,” said Trump.

