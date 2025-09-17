China said Wednesday that it would examine Tiktok's technological exports and the intellectual property license, in an editorial of the Communist Power Party Everyday people.

“The reason why China has reached the relevant consensus with the United States on Tiktok's question is that it is based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and is in accordance with the interests of both parties,” added the article.

The remarks occurred after US President Donald Trump said on Monday (local time) that the United States finally had an agreement with the Chinese application Tiktok.

Also read | Trump confirms the Tiktok agreement concluded with China, said the new American owner will be announced

Here are all the latest people to know in the American-China Tiktok agreement: 1 and 1 An agreement was concluded between the Trump administration and China to keep Tiktok operational in the United States, administration officials announced on Monday, concluding an effort of several years that started during Trump's first mandate, Cnn reported.

2 While talking to journalists before his visit to the United Kingdom, Donald Trump said he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “We have an agreement on Tiktok. I concluded an agreement with China. I will speak to President XI on Friday to confirm everything,” he said.

Also read | Tiktok officer in the United States-China: compliance of laws, convention approval. Explain

3 and 3 US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a framework agreement had been concluded and Trump will speak to Xi on Friday to finalize the agreement. It would be the first direct commitment between Trump and Xi since June.

4 Tiktoks' American operations would be acquired by an investor consortium which includes Oracle Corp, Andreessen Horowitz and the investment company Silver Lake Management LLC as part of a framework agreement that Donald Trump should discuss with Xi Jinping later this week.

Also read | Donald Trump extends Tiktok's deadline for sale until December 16. Verification details

5 According to BloombergUnder the agreement, the participation of Bytedance LTDS in Tiktok would be reduced to less than 20% to satisfy an American law on national security adopted in 2024, forcing the company based in Beijing to give in or to face a ban on the American market.

If it is supplemented by the blessings of Trump and Xi, the transaction would allow the video sharing platform to continue to operate in the United States and remove a collision point in American-Chinese relations.

Also read | We can let him die: Trump has been able to postpone the deadline for the sale or divestment of Tiktok

6. Later Monday, Trump said that there was not yet a decision on the question of whether Beijing would continue to have a participation in the new company. But he said that Tiktok's negotiations may even bring us closer to China, and hinted that hell continues a broader trade agreement in contact with XI.

7 Wang Jingtao, Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of Chinas, said in a briefing that the two parties had reached basic consensus which includes algorithms of license bydance and other intellectual property rights on the American company, and the implementation of secure monitoring of American users and content, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Also read | Scott Bessent to meet the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Lifeng in Madrid: what is on the agenda?

8 The Chinese government, according to law, will examine and approve the relevant questions involving Tiktok, such as exporting technology and the licenses used in IP, Wang said.

9. Chinese representatives during the economic and commercial talks in China and held in Madrid on September 15 also raised concerns about American sanctions and urged Washington to raise restrictions as soon as possible, said Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang.

10 Tiktok briefly became dark in the United States on January 18, the day before the implementation of the Acts on Applications Controlled by Foreign Opponers. However, on January 19, one day before the second inauguration of Donald Trump, he announced that he would sign an executive action at the start of his mandate to ensure that American companies would not be punished for welcoming Tiktok in their stores or servers.

The decree, signed on January 20, delayed the application of the law for 75 days. Trump extended the deadline again in June. The deadline had recently been extended until September 17, but Trump had to move it if an agreement did not meet over time, Cnn reported.