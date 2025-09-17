Iran executes the Mossad spy condemned





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Iran executed a man who was sentenced to death for having worked as a spy for the foreign intelligence agency Israel Le Mossad, Wednesday, September 17, 2025, according to local media, as indicated by Anadolu. “”Babak Shahbazi, found guilty of espionage and cooperation in terms of security with the Israeli regime, was performed today after the legal proceedings and approval of the Supreme Court confirmed its role in the exchange of information with agents linked to Mossad“Reported the State news agency Irna. Shahbazi, who worked in the design and installation of industrial cooling systems for companies related to telecommunications, military establishments and security, was suspected of having offered to sell important information on senior Iranian officials with Mossad agents identified as Esmaeil Fikri. Fikri was executed in June 2025 for espionage for Israel. Shahbazi was accused of having held encrypted online meetings with Israeli agents, receiving Mossad training and attempting to collect sensitive information on senior officials and strategic facilities. In recent years, Israel and Iran have announced the dismantling of spy networks in the midst of the current rivalry between the two enemies. As indicated by Nowsweek,, The reported execution reflects Iran’s intensive efforts to eradicate presumed espionage after the “12 -day war” in June, which led to Israeli and American attacks against Iranian nuclear installations. Iran has executed several people accused of being spies for Israel in recent months. This includes three individuals on June 25, as part of the repression launched after the Israeli and American attacks in June. Presumed torture Human rights groups, citing concerns about forced confessions, have condemned the wave of hundreds of people in Iran and have warned that the government uses the June conflict as a pretext to increase repression. Before the announcement of Shahbazi's execution, Amnesty International said that the Iranian authorities had denied access to his lawyer for months after his arrest. He would have been tortured, in particular lonely isolation and threats to harm his family, to obtain “confessions”. “”Iranian authorities must immediately interrupt the execution plans of Babak Shahbazi, who was sentenced to death after an unjust trial spoiled by allegations of torture“Said the human rights group. They called for global action to urge the Iranian authorities to arrest Shahbazi's execution plans. The United Nations Human Rights Office declared in a recent report that Iran had executed 841 people by August 28, marking a sharp increase in the use of the death penalty since 2024. “”The high number of executions indicates a systematic scheme of use of the death penalty as a tool for intimidation of the state, with a disproportionate targeting of ethnic minorities and migrants“Said the United Nations Bureau. Choice of the publisher: Turkiye accuses Israel of looking for an extension of the great Israel Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/2049768/iran-executes-convicted-mossad-spy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos