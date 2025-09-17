Politics
KKP officially presents a new logo in today's memory, September 17, 2021
Jakarta Memories of TODAY, four years ago, on September 17, 2021, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) officially presented a new logo. The new logo is in the form of a blue gradation with four circles around the emblem of Garuda Pancasila.
Previously, the fish logo has long been a characteristic of the KKP. Fish is considered a maritime symbol. However, the Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, did not agree. He considered that the Fish Logo Fengsui was not good. Without forgetting that the KKP had fallen on the case of corruption of lobster seeds.
The image of the KKP worsens due to the corruption of lobster seeds. Corruption is not kidding. The Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, Edhy Prabowo himself has become the main actor. It is the brain behind the government's desire to export frying abroad.
He underlies the idea of opening the Fry export tap for the means of subsistence of the Indonesian people. He considers that Fry's export potential has abundant benefits. A profit that can be fuel for the development of the country. Even if Edhy's point of view has been rejected by many parties.
Fry export is a detrimental effort. The price is low, unlike adult lobster exports. However, Edhy did not want to hear criticism. He only considered criticism as a tone of pessimism. EDHY later obtained his own sap.
Exports that are taken up to provide advantages are actually a place for Edhy to earn money in a dirty way: corruption. Edhy appreciated the money from the corruption of the supply of Fry license. He was also arrested by the KPK for having been proven that he had passed the product of the satisfaction of the Fry export license on November 25, 2020.
Edhy spent money abroad to buy a series of luxury items. The detention was for Edhy's career as a state official to finish. He apologized to President Joko Widodo. He also apologized to the leader of the Gérindra party, Prabowo Sui -Bianto.
He then immediately resigned from the party and the post of Minister of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. He considered resignation as a form of responsibility because he practiced corruption.
“It is an accident, I will be responsible for life after death. I apologize to the whole community, especially the fishing community which can be a lot betrayed.”
“I also apologize to the extended family of my party (Gerira) and I will resign as a party vice-president. I will also ask to be minister, and I think the process is already underway. I will face this with a great soul,” said Edhy at the KPK building as quoted by the BBC website, November 26, 2020.
Edhy's position was then taken up by Sakti Wahyu Trenggono as a new KKP minister. Instead of rushing to reform the KKP, Sakti is in fact busy thinking first of changing the new logo. He considered this desire to be a form of defecation because the image of the KKP was destroyed because of the corruption of fry.
Sakti no longer wants the KKP logo to represent the fish. He considered the fengsui fish. He considers fish as a living being who is often captured. Sakti then rushed to present the new KKP logo on September 17, 2021.
The new logo is in the form of a circle with four sectors with a blue gradation and in the middle there is a Garuda Pancasila symbol. The meaning of the logo that Sakti wants to display is unity, prosperity and never abandoned to prosper the marine community.
“Alhamdulillah, after having crossed a long process and all kinds of sensitivity have been passed and finally today the new logo has been inaugurated. The KKP must get up, the KKP must be great. Let's work with a new spirit with a new logo for the advanced NKRI.”
“The new KKP logo has been created with the spirit of carrying out a community of prosperous navy and peaches and the management of marine resources and fishing which are sovereign, independent, personality and based on mutual cooperation in accordance with blue economic principles,” said Sakti in the launch of the new KKP logo in Mina Bahari III, 2021.
