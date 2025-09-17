Narendra Modi birthday [2025]: Happy Birthday Modi Ji wishes, quotes, images, photos and status





Today, September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Share sincere wishes, inspiring quotes, photos and status to celebrate this special day.

New Delhi: Today, on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Indias Narendra Modi marks the birthday. Born in 1950, Prime Minister Modi has become one of the most influential leaders around the world, admired for his vision, leadership and dedication to the nation. During his special day, the people of India and around the world share warm wishes, sincere messages and inspiring quotes to celebrate his trip. Here is a collection of birthday, photos, images, quotes and video status wishes to share and honor PM Modi. Read also: PM Modi's Birthday Special: a leader who dominates social media like no other | Check his supporters Narendra Modi Risés d'élés Wishing our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday! Lots of good feedback from the day at PM Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing Narendra Modi Ji good health, happiness and long life. Happy birthday to the dynamic leader, PM Narendra Modi. May you continue to inspire us with your vision. Happy birthday, Modi Ji. The hottest birthday greetings to our honorable Prime Minister. Happy birthday, Modi Ji! May your day be filled with joy. Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in all his future efforts. May God bless Prime Minister Modi Ji with strength and wisdom. Happy birthday! Happy birthday to our beloved PM Narendra Modi Ji. May your trip inspire the generations to come. Happy birthday, sir. Birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi Jimay you shine forever. I wish you peace, health and happiness during your special day. Happy birthday, Modi Ji! That your vision continues to direct India forward. Best wishes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his birthday. Wishing Prime Minister Modi Ji a blessed and fulfilling year to come. May your birthday bring joy and blessings, Narendra Modi Ji. Happy birthday Narendra Modi Ji Happy birthday, Narendra Modi Ji! You are an inspiration for everyone. Wishing PM Modi Ji a special day filled with love and respect. Happy birthday to the chief of New India, Modi Ji. That your birthday is as bright as your vision of India. Happy birthday to the chief of the peoples, Narendra Modi Ji. Narendra Modi Ji, whom you continue to direct India forcefully. Happy birthday to our beloved PM and pride nations. I wish you a long life and a success. Happy birthday, sir. May your path be full of light and progress. Happy birthday! I always wish you strength and courage. Happy birthday, pm. Happy birthday, Narendra Modi Ji! Can always shine. With respect and admiration, happy birthday Modi Ji. Happy birthday to the man who leads India with heart. Wishing Prime Minister Modi Ji of the endless blessings on the day of his birthday. May your birthday bring you happiness and the nation. Happy birthday to our beloved Prime Minister, Modi Ji. Narendra Modi Ji, may your coming year be successful. Happy birthday, sir! I wish you peace, prosperity and happiness. Narendra Modi Risés d'élés en Hindi Janmadin Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye Narendra Modi Ji Ko. Bhagwan Aapko Lambi Umar Aur Swastthya from, Happy Birthday Modi Ji. Modi Ji Ko Janmadin by Shat Pranam. Janmadin Mubarak Ho Modi Ji, Desh Ke Gaurav Ko. Narendra Modi Ji, Aapko Janmadin Ki Shubhkamnaayein. AAP Hamesha Swasth Aur Safal Rahein, happy birthday. Modi Ji, Janmadin Ke is Pavitra Din by Bahut Badhai. Narendra Modi Ji Ko Janmadin by Shubh Ashirwad. Modi Ji, Aapki Lambi Umar Ho, Happy Birthday. Janmadin by Modi Ji Ko Hriday se badhaiyan. Desh ke Neta Modi Ji Ko Happy Birthday. Modi Ji, AAP Hamesha Yuvaon Ko Prerna Dete Rahein. Narendra Modi Ji Ko Janmadin by Mangalmay Shubhkamnayein. Modi Ji, Aap Hamesha Bharat Ka Naam Roshan Karte Rahein. Narendra Modi Ji, Janmadin Mubarak Ho. Modi Ji Ke Janmadin by Dheron Shubhkamnayein. Narendra Modi Ji Ko Janmadin by Ashirwad Aur Pyar. Modi Ji, Aapka Jeevan Hamesha Safal Ho. Narendra Modi Ji Ko Happy Birthday, Bharat Ke Neta Ko. Modi Ji Ko Janmadin Ki Haardik Badhaiyan. Narendra Modi Risés d'élés in Kannada Narendra Modi Avarige Huttuhabbba Shubhashayagalu. Modi Ji Ge Huttuhabba Dina Sukhavagi Irali. Happy birthday Narendra Modi Ji, Namma Deshada Gaurava. Modi Ji Avarige Aarogya Mattu Deerghaayu Kooda Barali. Narendra Modi Ji Ge Huttuhabba dina shubhashayagalu. Deshada Neta Modi Ji Ge Huttuhabba Habbada Shubha. Modi Ji ava Jeevana Yatra Yashasvi Aagali. Narendra Modi Ji Ge Preeti Mattu Gaurava. Modi Ji Ge Huttuhabba Habba Santosha Kooda Barali. Narendra Modi Ji Ge hrudayapoorvaka shubhashayagalu. Happy birthday Modi Ji, Namma Prerna Daayaka Neta. Modi Ji Avarige Ellaru Yashasvi Aagali. Narendra Modi Ji Ge Deshada hrudayadinda shubhashayagalu. Modi Ji Ge Huttuhabba Dina Yashasvi Mattu Santosha. Modi Ji Ge Janmadina Dina Preeti Mattu Ashirvada. Narendra Modi Ji avara Netritva Hamesha Balavagi Irali. Happy birthday Modi Ji, Namma Bharatada Gaurava. Modi Ji Ge Huttuhabba Dina Yashasvi Aagali. Narendra Modi Ji Ge Santosha Mattu Aarogya Barali. Modi Ji Ge Huttuhabba Habba Hrudayapoorvaka Badhai. Narendra Modi Risés d'élés en marathi Narendra Modi Ji nan Janmadivasachya Hardik Shubhechha. Madi, I have been a million times. Modi Ji, Janmadivasachya Anne anek Shubhechha. Narendra Modi Ji na Janmadivas by Maanapasun Abhinandan. Modi ji na janmadivasachya divshi mangalmay shubhechha. Modi Ji, Tumcha Janmadivas Anandane Bharun Jao. Narendra Modi Ji Na Bharpur Yash Mile. Modi ji na janmadivasachya shubhechha anshirvad. Modi Ji, Tumcha Janmadivas Sobat Deshacha Gaurav. Narendra Modi Ji Na Janmadivas by Shubhechha. Modi Ji Na Araogya Ani Yashasvi Jeevan. Narendra Modi Ji NH Hrudayapoorvak Shubhechha. Modi ji na janmadivasachya shubhechha. Narendra Modi Ji Na Janmadivasacha Anand. Modi Ji Na Satat Yashasvi Jeevan Hovo. Narendra Modi Ji Na Janmadivas by Anek Badhai. Modi Ji, Tumcha Jeevan Hamesha Anandmay Hovo. Narendra Modi Ji Na Janmadivas by Satat Yash. Modi ji na janmadivasachya mangalmay shubhechha. Narendra Modi Ji na Janmadivas by Hrudayapoorvak Abhinandan. Narendra Modi's birthday images These anniversary images of Narendra Modi are perfect for wishes, greetings and sharing of WhatsApp. Narendra Modi's birthday status Here is the Wonderfulvideo status that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram. Narendra Modi of birthday quotes Happy birthday to a leader who inspires millions with his trip. Narendra Modi Ji proves that humble beginnings can lead to greatness. Happy birthday to PM Modi Ji, a leader with courage and vision. Narendra Modi Jis Life is an example of hard work and determination. Narendra Modi Ji continues to be an icon of leadership. Modi Jis's story is proof that nothing is impossible. Narendra Modi Ji represents the true spirit of India. A anniversary of the leaders is also a celebration of his people. Happy birthday to Modi Ji, the face of modern India. Narendra Modi Jis Life is full of inspiration for young people. Happy birthday to the visionary leader of New India. Happy birthday to a leader who wins hearts with simplicity. Narendra Modi Ji is a living example of altruistic service. Narendra Modi Jis Journey is the pride of the nation. While India celebrates the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, on September 17, people across the country and abroad send their sincere wishes and greetings. Inspiring quotes from warm messages in Hindi, Kannada and Marathi, citizens unite to honor their leadership and vision of the new India. On this special day, image sharing and Devideo status dedicated to PM Modi is a way to join the celebration and stimulate gratitude to a leader who continues to inspire millions.

