



Beijing – China's commemorations have reinforced the determination and confidence of the country in the construction of a strong country and the progression of national rejuvenation on all fronts, said President Xi Jinping. XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks in a recent speech after hearing a report summarizing the activities organized to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the war of resistance of the Chinese people against Japanese assault and anti-fascist world war. Delivered during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi speech was sent Wednesday during a summary meeting of commemorative activities. In the large room of the inhabitants of the Beijing Center, XI met representatives of various groups involved in the organization of commemorations, praised their contributions and their achievements and encouraged them to make new achievements. In his speech, Xi noted that commemorations were both inspiring and motivating, and continued the great spirit forged in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression. “Events have highlighted the sense of responsibility of China in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity,” said Xi. XI underlined the need to continue to use commemorative events as a living manual for education concerning patriotism and to translate the confidence, pride and vitality that they inspire in high driving force to advance reform, development and stability. He also underlined the need to maintain the correct points of view on the history of the war of resistance and the Second World War, while pulling the wisdom and the strength of the great victory obtained thanks to the heroic and United Resistance of the Chinese nation under the direction of the CPC. “We have to stand firmly on the right side of history and continue to forge a better future when learning from history,” said Xi. He also urged efforts to effectively tell China's stories about the war of resistance against Japanese aggression and its peaceful development, showing the world that China remains a faithful defender of the post-war international order. Cai Qi, member of the permanent committee of the CPC Central Committee political bureau and leader of the leading group for commemorative events, attended Wednesday's meeting with the representatives and addressed the summary meeting. China organized a series of events for commemorations, including a military parade on Place Tian'anmen in Beijing and a reception in the great people of the People on September 3.

