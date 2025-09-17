Politics
PM Modi on Operation Sindoor in MPS Dhar Rally: Our soldiers put Pakistan on their knees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav during the inauguration of the PM Mitra Park and Foundation Stone Development Works Ceremony, in Dhar on September 17, 2025. | Photo credit: PTI
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to buy only products and merchants made in India to sell indigenous fabricated goods when he laid the foundations for the integrated textile park of the first PM in the country (PM Mitra) in the Dhar of Madhya Pradesh Dhar.
It is the festival season, and at this very moment, we must remember the mantra of Swadeshi and integrate it into our lives. I have a humble request to my 140 crore comrades – whatever you buy, this should be done in our country, said Modi in Dhars Bhasola, addressing a program that coincided with his 75th anniversary.
Our soldiers put Pakistan on his knees: PM Modi talks about the Sindoor operation
The remarks occurred one day after US President Donald Trump extended the birthday wishes to Mr. Modi, and India and US officials have had discussions on a bilateral trade agreement.
By saying that he wants to build an India developed by 2047, Mr. Modi added, whatever our commercial men who sell in our country. We must now make Swadeshi the foundation of a developed India. This will happen when we proudly buy products made in the country. We must first determine if the product is manufactured in the country. When we do this, our money remains in the country and leads to the development of the country.
Referring to Operation Sindoor, which started with Indian air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan on May 7, Modi said that the armed forces had put Pakistan on their knees in the blink of an eye.
Yesterday, the nation and the world saw that a Pakistani terrorist shared his ordeal during the tears, he said, referring to a viral video of the commander of Jaish-E-Mohammad Ilyas Cashmiri, who said that the family of the Masood Azhar group was torn apart on May 7.
Pakistan terrorists had destroyed the Sindoor [vermillion] On our sisters. We destroyed the terrorist hiding places by the Sindoor operation. This is the new India, it is not afraid of anyone's nuclear threats. He enters [the enemys] House and strike, said Prime Minister.
He also noted that the new TPS rates would come into force from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. We have to launch a campaign to promote Swadeshi. I will urge the state government to install panels in each store detailing Swadeshi products. Buyers will also know that they are buying Swadeshi, he added.
Mr. Modi launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA), a government initiative of the Union aimed at improving the health of women through projections and full services.
His goal is to ensure that no woman is the victim of an illness due to the lack of information. There are diseases to which women are the most vulnerable. It is crucial to detecting these diseases early. Serious diseases and cancer can be detected early. The women of our country continue to bless me. Therefore, these programs are for them, he said, urging women to benefit from free control and drug services. The campaign takes place to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
The PM Mitra Park in Dhar is one of the seven establishments of this type approved by the Ministry of Textiles of the Union. The other sites are the Tamil Nadus Virudhnagar, Telanganas Warangal, Navasari Gujarats, Karnatakas Kalaburagi, Uttar Pradeshs Lucknow and Maharashtra.
Based on theme 5F – fiber firm at the fashionable factory abroad – The initiative aims to stimulate the manufacture and exports of India textiles. The Minister -in -Chief of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, recently said that proposals worth more than 23,000 crores had been received from 114 textile companies for Dhar Park.
Published – September 17, 2025 01:21
|
