Photos: Trumps welcomed with royal welcome and demonstrations during the state visit to the United Kingdom





King Charles III welcomed President Donald Trump at the Windsor castle, dealing with the president on Wednesday at the ceremonial, including a carriage ride on a gilded horse and the greatest military reception for a state visit to the United Kingdom in living memory before a sumptuous white tie banquet at the castle later on Wednesday.

Read more: King Charles III welcomes Trump to Windsor at the start of the presidents second state visit to the United Kingdom

The events go well outside London, which facilitates control of the demonstrations. British police have undertaken a massive security operation.

Charles and Camilla welcome Trumps in Windsor

King Charles III and Queen Camilla hugged her assets outside the castle of Windsor.

The president and the first lady stole the Winfield House, the residence of the American ambassadors in London, where they stayed on Tuesday evening.

They were welcomed by Prince William de Gales and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who accompanied them during a horse -drawn carriage ride through the vast land of the Windsor estate.

Ride by golden car in Windsor Estate

The Royals accompany the Trumps during a ceremonious horse -drawn horse -drawn walk through the vast land of the Windsor estate.

King Charles and Trump travel to the Irish state coach, with Queen Camilla and the first lady of the Scottish state coach.

Prince William and Kate follow in another car, the semi-state pram.

A military group has played British and American national anthems while cars are going through the estate. Trump could be seen discussing with the king while riding together in the car.

Trump inspects the troops in the quadrilateral of the castle of Windsor

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Trumps took their place on the platform while the colors of the state were lowered and the national anthem of the United States played. Trump praised and the first lady placed her hand on her chest.

Trump was then escorted by an officer while walking along a line of soldiers in red tunics and skin hats.

Charles accompanied her, after a short distance behind. He and the president discussed a little before returning together to the Royal platform.

Trump and the Royals stop for lunch after military ceremonies

An honorary guard, including soldiers and officers of the Grenadier guards, Coldstream guards and Scottish guards, passed Trump and King Charles.

The official ceremonial reception in the castle quadrilateral presented the greatest guardian of all time for a state visit to the United Kingdom, officials said.

There was a break in military ceremonies while the Trumps withdrew inside Windsor castle for lunch with members of the royal family in the state dining room.

A spindle, a sword, a handbag and a book: the gifts that the trumps and the royals exchanged

Buckingham's palace revealed details on the gifts that the Royals and the Trums exchanged on Wednesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla presented the Trump a volume of hand-related leather specially designed to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, as well as the Union flag which flew over the Buckingham Palace on the day of the inauguration of the Trums on January 20.

The Royals also gave Melania Trump a silver and enamel bowl and a personalized handbag by British designer Anya Hindmarch.

In return, Trump gave Charles a replica of a President Eisenhower Sword, and Camilla received a vintage Tiffany & Co. Gold, Diamond and Ruby Broch.

Trump throws a crown at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth

Trump and Melania Trump traveled in presidential limousine at the Saint-Georges chapel at the Windsor castle.

The president pumped his fist with journalists who were waiting nearby before entering, where he went to private place a crown on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen welcomed Trump during her first state visit in 2019.

Flags and events in Windsor

The atmosphere in Windsor was largely festive when the city made last -minute preparations for the visit to the state of Trumps.

The American and British flags are fixed to the lampposts with gold acorns, waving the heads of tourists who make their way in front of the safety cord surrounding the 1000 -year -old castle which will be the center of ceremonies on Wednesday.

Harry Law, 22, traveled folkestone on the southern coast of England, hoping to have a glimpse of the man he called orange hair. »»

You don't see a president every day, “he said. I still haven't seen our Prime Minister. ”

Read more: Trumps Trumps second state visit to the United Kingdom Meet demonstrations and arrests

About two dozen people gathered on Tuesday evening near Windsor castle to protest against the visit, singing Trump's dump and Trump to go home. A greater protest against Trump is scheduled for central London on Wednesday.

Dozens of groups will protest against Trump in London

Although Trump is not seen in any public -oriented event during his two -day trip, the police are preparing for an operation of meaning in the center of London, where up to 50 protest groups should walk against Trumps.

Metropolitan police said 1,600 police officers would be deployed on Wednesday, including 500 helping other forces.

Activists say they will demonstrate against what they have called the choice of our governments to honor a man who violates human rights in the United States and in the world.

I do not think that it was the right that had Trump for the second state visit because of its horrible rhetoric, its policies and actions towards women and people of color, said Grace Nathew, one of the small groups of demonstrators organizing a demonstration near the castle of Windsor on Tuesday.

The police said they arrested four people on Tuesday for a waterfall that saw an image of Trump and Epstein projected on a Windsor castle tower, a reminder of the presidents' relationship with the disagreement.

We are not going anywhere.

