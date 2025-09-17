Media: prevailing on China Visit Paves Way for Xi Jinpings US Trip





China and the United States are in the last stage of negotiations for a state visit to Beijing by US President Donald Trump, with bulk purchases of American products which should be a central element of the agreement. This potential visit would mark the first by an American president in China since 2017 and follows recent trade negotiations in Spain and a planned call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Morning post in southern China Reports. Trump described Madrid's talks as a success, noting that the two parties have concluded a framework on the Chinese social media application Tiktok, and discussed critical minerals and fentanyl. Familiar sources with negotiations have confirmed that significant progress had been made, most of the major obstacles resolved. Deliverables may include a new agreement to buy American products, said a source, adding that Boeing planes were most likely on the list. China officially invited Trump in early September, reporting that the state visit is more or less confirmed and in an advanced planning step. The official invitation is like the sound of a starting pistol in a 100 -meter race, with the end in sight, noted the source. The Chinese part also proposed that Trump moves by rail at high speed in a second city, probably Shanghai, presenting the technological achievements of the country. Above all, Trumps' visit is expected to open the way to President Xi Jinping to go to a visit to the United States next year, probably timed around the APEC summit in South Korea from October 31 to November 1. This exchange would mark an important diplomatic step to soften bilateral tensions. The United States is also pressure for China to make major American products when visiting Trumps, including a potential agreement for 500 Boeing Commercial Jets, the first important purchase since the last mandate. Soy imports from the United States are also a priority, as Chinese imports from the United States have decreased sharply since 2016. Diplomatic commitments were active this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, addressing the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, who stressed the need to manage differences and promote stability. Likewise, the United States Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseth reassured the Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun that Washington is not looking for a change of regime or strangulation of Beijing, indicating prudent progress in bilateral relations. By Vafa Guliyeva

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caliber.az/en/post/media-trump-s-china-visit-paves-way-for-xi-jinping-s-us-trip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos