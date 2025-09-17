Donald Trump accuses the journalist of injuring Australia for having asked questions about his wealth





Donald Trump accused an Australian journalist of having injured his country for asking him questions about his commercial transactions.

Trump addressed the press on the lawn of the White House before leaving for his state visit to the United Kingdom when the editor of the Americas of Australian Broadcasting Corporations, John Lyons, asked what extent he had become richer since his return as president in January this year.

The question sparked an animated exchange during which Trump seemed to confirm that he would meet the Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanian, probably on the sidelines of the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.

When the journalist asked how rich he had become since his return to power, Trump replied: “I don't know.”

His children have managed the family business now, he said. But most of the agreements I have concluded have been concluded before, added the president. “This is what I did for a life. I built buildings.”

When Lyon asked if it was appropriate for an American president to exercise the affairs of the White House, Mr. Trump said: “I am really not, my children direct the company.”

By learning that Lyon was from Australia, Trump said: in my opinion, you hurt Australia at the moment. “”

“And they want to get along with me. You know, your chef comes to see me very soon. I'm going to tell him about you. You have given a very bad tone. You can set a more pleasant tone,” he added.

When Lyon tried to ask another question, the president kept his index finger at his lips before telling him: “calm”.

Shortly after, an official account of the social media of the White House shared a video of the exchange with legend: Trump notes a loser of false rude foreigners.

The Australian Prime Minister has been looking for a meeting with Trump for months. The talks were expected to be on the sidelines of the G7 summit in June, but the meeting was canceled at the last minute when the American president suddenly returned home.

Albanese told ABC radio this week that the two leaders “would be in New York”.

“He is organizing a reception Tuesday evening next week,” he said about Trump. And also, we will see each other in various forums that take place by the end of the year. It is the summit season.

The bilateral relationship between Washington and Canberra, the Pentagon examination of the Aukus nuclear submarine agreement, Trump prices and pressure on Australia to strengthen its defense budget are probably discussion points at the next meeting.

Meanwhile, the Australian journalist told Radio National Breakfast on Wednesday that Trump was in a “pretty fiery mood” during the exchange between them. Lyon joked by saying that he should “prepare” when the president “tells me” the Albanians.

“I don't know what the Prime Minister will do, but I must certainly go through it,” said Lyons.

It was the moment when he was unleashed, “he said, recalling the moment he asked Trump about his richness.” It is certainly not a typical day in the office to receive a service by the most powerful man in the world at the moment. “”

Lyon argued that the exchange has revealed a lot about Trump's relationship with the media, adding that the president was “at war at war at the moment with large parts of the media, which is playing very well with his Maga base”.

