



The boss of Nvidia says that he is “disappointed” that China would have ordered his best technological companies to stop purchases of artificial intelligence (IA) chips of the company. Jensen Huang told BBC News that the United States needed to “make sure people can access this technology around the world, including China”. He added: “The progress of human society is not a zero -sum game.” Mr. Huang is one of the many patterns of technology, including Microsoft Satya NadellaAccompanying US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the United Kingdom.

“President Trump is very clear,” said Huang. “He wants America to win, and President Xi wants China to win, and it is possible for both.” But he believes that “the conversation will be settled”. Donald Trump should speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. NVIDIA – The world's leading flea manufacturer – had already been forbidden to sell his most advanced chips in China, before Trump has reversed the ban in July. Nvidia must Pay 15% of its Chinese income The United States government in an unprecedented agreement concluded in summer. Wednesday morning, the Financial Times reported The fact that the Chinese Cyberespace administration had told technological companies to stop using Nvidia fleas which had been specifically manufactured for the Chinese market. The shares of the American company fell by more than 1% of negotiations prior to the market. Huang said that he would “support the United States” while trying to solve geopolitical problems, and would say the same thing to Trump if he is questioned about this on Wednesday evening. The United Kingdom welcomes Trump in a state banquetWhere the technological bosses, of which Mr. Huang, should attend. The United States and China have had commercial talks in Europe this week. Monday, the Chinese market regulator said Nvidia had violated Chinese anti-monopoly lawsWithout giving more details. Nvidia has become at the heart of the AI ​​arrow, its computer chips supplying data centers around the world. But China wants to compete with the world domination of the United States in AI space and has developed its own chips as part of its AI strategy. Large technological companies such as Deepseek, Tencent and Alibaba were one of the Chinese companies that had ordered Nvidia chips before ordering them to buy them. Nvidia was one of the many American technological companies to announce investments in the United Kingdom because a technological pact between the two companies was signed. This includes the supply of fleas to the Stargate UK Data Center which will open in northeast England, in collaboration with Openai, Arm and Nscale.

