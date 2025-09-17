Politics
The High Court of Patna orders the Congress to delete the video generated by the AI of PM Modi, its deceased mother
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo credit: Ani
Wednesday, September 17, 2025), the High Court of Patna ordered the Congress Party to withdraw from its social media manages a video generated by the AI representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. A division bench led by the acting chief judge, PB Baijanthri, adopted the order on a request for a dispute of public interest filed before the court.
The court also published opinions to the head of the Rahul Gandhi congress and other parties concerned. In the petition, the government of the Union and the Electoral Commission have also been appointed respondent.
The official report of the Bihar Congress had published the 36 -second clip on September 10, 2025 showing the Prime Ministers that the mother reprimands him on her policy in a dream.
The court declared that such a video violates the directives established by the Supreme Court and various high lessons. He ordered social media intermediaries to prevent the circulation of video, claiming that the right to privacy and dignity was one of the fundamental rights of a person.
Read also | Row bursts at Bihar after video of the abusive language against Prime Minister Modi by Mineur during voter Adhikar Yatra becomes viral
Reacting to the orders of the courts, the leaders of Janata Dal (United) and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata party again criticized the opposition on the issue, calling the video of the video.
The prescription of the High Court of Patna with regard to the video generated by the AI on PM and its deceased mother will allow its own policy. Order proves that politics should not bend so low. The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal know very well that the days of their policy are over in Bihar. They do such things by frustration, knowing that they will lose the next elections of the Assembly, said the spokesman for BJP, Kuntal Krishna.
The women leaders of the National Democratic Alliance had firmly condemned the Congress Party, alleging that insulting women had become the fate of the Congress Party.
JD (U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the video was also social and politically derogatory. The court order is the mirror for people who always claim that the Constitution is in danger. Insulting the mother is a legal offense and the Congress and RJD will pay the price in the next elections of the Assembly for their acts.
Published – September 17, 2025 02:19
|
