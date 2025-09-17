Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

A late investigation by the Turkish authorities on a sprawling union on drug trafficking that extends from Iran to Western Europe revealed how Iranian traffickers acquired Turkish citizenship with apparent ease and has become a central figure in an international crime network.

The case, which is largely based on information shared by European police forces, reveals a network of traffickers who, for years, have used Turkey as a strategic center to channel heroin towards European markets via Russia and the Balkans.

In the center is Amir Alizadeh, an Iranian national who became known as Nihat Ylmaz after naturalization. Investigators allege that Alizadeh has provided hundreds of kilograms of heroin to the union and laundered the product through acquisitions of goods and commercial fronts, integrates into the financial and legal system of turkeys as a citizen.

According to the prosecutors, the main road of the groups crossed Central Asia in Russia, hiding heroin in commercial fruit expeditions before moving drugs across Poland in the Netherlands. In a major operation, 784 kilograms of heroin from Iran were hidden in four trucks loaded with fruit. The Russian authorities intercepted 370 kilograms, but 414 kilograms still reached the European market.

This shipment was organized by Iranian trafficker Jelal Salimi Anbi with Turkish nationals Musa Tahirolu and his son Murat Tahirolu, transported through Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan before entering Russia. The storage was supervised by Zgr Bedir, a Turkish citizen, while distribution in the Netherlands was coordinated by another Turk, Abdullah Kavan.

The fadade financial and legal unions were facilitated by the eminent Turkish lawyer Osman Mercan and his associates Veysi Gndoan and Ercan Polat, who created screens to hide expeditions as a legitimate activity.

The interception of the party in Moscow led to the arrest of Bedir and another Turkish, Hsni Coar. The Russian investigators identified the leaders of Brahim Kurtar and his son Sezgin Kurtar, operating with members of the Kamuran Kurtar family, Faruk Kurtar, Uur Kurtar, Zeki Kurtar and Fatih Bedir and Iranian traffic and Iranian traffic

Other shipments included 890 kilograms and 372 kilograms of heroin, from the Irans Mashhad region, organized by Moscow warehouses before being dispersed across Europe. These shipments were coordinated jointly by Kurtar and Anbi. In another case, 372 kilograms were moved by Russia in several European countries under the direction of the Kurtars, the Turkish trafficker Muharrem Ayhan assigned to supervise transport. He was responsible for hiring Bulgarian trucks and drivers to move the sending of Moscow.

The network has also tracked Colombia cocaine to Western Europe, using various routes.

A decisive breakthrough came from the dismantling of the Sky-ECC encrypted communication network, widely used by organized crime groups. The deciphered messages have exposed supply negotiations, strategies and laundering laundering exchanges by directly placing Alizadeh in supply and distribution. At one point, he would have delivered 200 kilograms of heroin and, under Kurtar pressure, tried to secure an additional 300 kilograms. Only 145 kilograms finally reached the network due to logistics reverse.

The indictment written by Istanbul prosecutors appoints 42 defendants, including traffickers, businessmen and a lawyer accused of having created companies before to disguise expeditions and whiten profits. Authorities have entered assets worth hundreds of millions of Lira, freezing companies in construction, tourism, cars and finances.

Among the confiscated companies are Kurtar Automotive (Sales Auto), Lior Tourism and Hotel Management, Friends Financial Danmanlk A (Financial Consulting) and Zoraololi Naat Tourism A (Construction and Tourism).

The survey not only revealed the logistical sophistication of unions, but also raised serious questions about the complicity of drugs in global drug trafficking and systemic gaps that allowed criminals to exploit the ways of citizenship, weak surveillance and real estate markets to hide their operations.

The investigators noted that the group relied strongly on Sky-ECC, which was dismantled in 2021 after the European police fell its encryption in 20202021. However, the Turkish authorities waited on June 8, 2024 to launch their operation against Alizadeh and its Turkish partners. Critics argue that this delay gave the union time to reduce losses and allowed seniors to escape. They point out that the alizadehs are narrow with condemned Turkish traffickers should have increased red flags for years earlier, even without the Sky-ECC intelligence.

In intercepted messages, the National Cengiz Ylmaz Turk has been recorded in transfer of heroin and cocaine performs Sezgin Kurtar in Turkey via Hawala, an informal system to transfer money via brokers without using banks.

The 19th Criminal Court of Istanbul accepted the indictment, the trial should start later this month. Of the 42 defendants, 13 are in pre -trial detention, notably Kavan, Alizadeh, Ylmaz, machine Salcan, Polat, Brahim Kurtar, Ayhan, Murat Tahirolu, Mercan, Mer Faruk Bazancir, Sedat Hepgler, Sezgin Kurtar and Gndoan while 11 are fugitives and the rest of the detention of Will Spock.

The case illustrates how international unions use weak governance structures, naturalization policies, informal banks and real estate markets to protect vast drug empires, leaving Turkey both a facilitator and a beneficiary of the trade in European drugs.

Alizadeh is not the only Iranian to have acquired Turkish citizenship and has adopted a Turkish identity in recent years. Over the past decade, thousands of Iranians have been naturalized under the Islamist government Recep Tayyip Erdogan, including people with extensive criminal history.

Among the most notorious personalities is Reza Zarrab, who bleached billions of dollars in the Iranian state funds through Turkish banks under the cover of a legitimate trade. He bribed senior Turkish officials, including three cabinet ministers and President Erdogan himself.

Zarrab was arrested for the first time by Turkish police in December 2013, but Ergogan intervened to guarantee his release and cancel the surveys on corruption. Several years later, he was arrested by the FBI in Miami, accused by American federal prosecutors and finally agreed to cooperate as a witness to the government. In the American courtyard, he provided explosive testimonies involving direct involvement of Erdogans and exposing the extent of corruption among the political elite of turkeys.