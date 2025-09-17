Donald Trump arrives in the United Kingdom for a second historic visit as American president to meet King Charles





US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump approached the United Kingdom for a second historic state visit. Trump visited the United Kingdom as American president in June 2019, where he met Queen Elizabeth II and the Minister of the time, Theresa May. Since his last visit only six years ago, the United Kingdom has had five prime ministers. After Ms. May was ousted by her conservative colleagues, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak led the Conservative party. Register for the Newsletters of the Night. Get the first overview of the digital newspaper, organized daily stories and making the headlines delivered in your reception box. Continuing, you accept our Terms And Privacy Policy. Then in 2024, the United Kingdom voted in work, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. After the queens passing in 2022, King Charles became a monarch, Trump should meet the new royal top on Wednesday in the United Kingdom. My relationship is very good with the United Kingdom, and Charles, as you know, who is now king, is my friend, said Trump before landing. This is the first time that has happened where someone has been honored twice. So it is a great honor. He added: I am also there on trade. They want to see if they can refine the trade agreement a little. We have concluded an agreement, and that's a lot, and I am to help them. When Mr. Trump and the First Lady arrived, they went down the staircases of the Air Force One before shaking the waiting hand of dignities. The two were then taken to Winfield House in central London on Marine One. The Trumps were welcomed in Winfield House by the American ambassador to the United Kingdom Warren Stephens and his wife. Our fantastic ambassador, we appreciate the work he does, Trump told the media. He did very well. The relationships are great and he was exceptional, so I want to thank him for welcoming us … Tomorrows will be a great day. Mr. Trump talked a lot about his next meeting with King Charles. Would see him tomorrow and he was one of my friends for a long time and everyone respects him, he said. Sir Keir wants to present Great Britain as a destination for American investments, lining up closely its financial, technological and energy sectors with greater American peers to try to stimulate the essential economic growth at home. To this end, business leaders such as the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang and Openais Sam Altman, should attend, while billions of dollars in commercial transactions should be announced. Microsoft said that it would invest more than $ 30 billion ($ 45 billion) in Great Britain in the next four years, while Google said it would invest 5 billion STG (10 billion dollars), partly in a new data center near London that would help meet IA services. A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister described the state visit as a historic opportunity at a crucial time for global stability and security. The Prime Minister will discuss the challenges that our two countries face and opportunities, while we are entering a new era of our deep and unrivaled relationship, the spokesman told journalists. Sir Keir will turn attention to Foreign Affairs Thursday when he welcomed Mr. Trump at his Country residence in Checkers and try to draw a line under his management of his deputy departures, Angela Rayner and Peter Mandelson. He provided both full support before being forced to let them go, inviting questions about his political judgment at a time when Nigel Farages Populist Reform Uk Party has a considerable advance in the ballot boxes.

