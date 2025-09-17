



Donald Trump's private procession was mocked online as “Monty-Pythonesque” after the public was kept away.

The American president began his second state visit to Great Britain at Windsor castle on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Prince William and Princess Kate, then by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

He was treated to a royal car walk through the Windsor area but with a key – for security reasons, the cast iron doors were firmly closed in the middle of a major security operation.

Donald Trump was seated alongside King Charles III during their royal transport procession through the Windsor area on September 17, 2025. Donald Trump sits alongside King Charles III during their royal transport procession through the Windsor domain on September 17, 2025. Paul Grover – WPA Pool / Getty Images Images on September 17, 2025.

Instead of giving the public a chance to see Trump – and indeed the Royals – the procession path was bordered by members of the armed forces, creating a royal competition performance which was not experienced by the residents of Windsor.

Journalist Alex Taylor wrote on X: “Honestly, find this simple bizarre, all completely cut off from reality, no real people in the process of flag – and with the rain (Macron had Windsor High St and Sun!) – Everything is a bit of a monty -hyvy.”

Richard Eden, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail Pro-Royal newspaper, wrote on X: “This private transport procession around the castle of Windsor is embarrassing, like a fair conduct to entertain the American president. The whole of a # Royal procession.”

Trump and Charles led the procession in the Irish state coach while Queen Camilla and Melania Trump followed in the Scottish state coach. Prince William and Princess Kate accompanied the United States ambassador to London Warren Stephens and his wife in the semi-state pram.

Jonas Viereck, a self -proclaimed Trump superfann, went to Windsor from Germany and told Newsweek that he understood why the public was kept away from the car procession.

“Yes, I would have loved to see him,” he said, “but again, it's a huge risk of security to have it in a carriage pulled for horses, so I understand why they did it behind.

“I came here to cover the visit of the state of Donald Trump. I love him. I have been a big fan of him since the age of 12. I try to get a photo with him, so every time he comes to Europe, I also come in the hope of attracting his attention.”

Of course, all those who flocked to Windsor were not a fan of the president. Damian Boyle, from Buckinghamshire, has traveled half an hour in Windsor to support the Californian governor Gavin Newsom, who laughs at Trump on social networks recently.

He told Newsweek: “Gavin Newsom was effective enough to put himself under Trump's skin and that is enough for me.

“It's just a contemptible human being in every sense of the word and I think it's clear as the day. And I try to be a person as good as possible and it seems to be just doing everything that Trump does not do.

“I suppose that King Charles does not really have his say – he must host him. I think that King Charles is a much better human being than Trump, so I sure he does not agree with what Trump represents.”

Do you have a question about King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Send an email to [email protected]. We would be delighted to hear you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-royal-carriage-procession-king-charles-2131159 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos