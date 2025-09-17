



When President Donald Trump enters St. Georges Hall for the grand final of his state visit to Windsor castle on Wednesday evening, someone he pursues will be seated at the end of the dinner table: Rupert Murdoch.

Murdoch, a familiar face in state dinners in the past, is currently locked in a great legal battle with Trump, who continues the powerful owner of the Wall Street Journal after reporting a suggestive birthday letter given to Jeffrey Epstein bearing the name of Trump. Trump denied his signature and said at the time of the report he had personally warned Murdoch Hed Sue if the newspaper had published it.

The newspaper did it anyway, and Trump subsequently put a legal action requesting a testimony of $ 20 billion in damage and Murdoch.

Despite this, according to an overview of the dinner given to journalists, Murdoch and his fifth wife Elena will be present at the castle of Windsor on Wednesday evening. They are part of a list of intimate guests who only understands 160 guests, according to royal officials, and were compiled by the royal family and the White House.

It is the royal family that designates the arrangement of the seats. Trump will be seated between King Charles III and Catherine, princess of Wales, while the first lady Melania Trump will be on the other side of the table next to Queen Camilla and William, Prince of Wales.

A face that will not be dinner: the British ambassador recently ousted in the United States, Peter Mandelson, who was dismissed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer a few days before the state visit after his in-depth links with Epstein were revealed in the media. Warren Stephens, the American ambassador to the court of St. James, will be present.

The other participants include managers of the White House, British dignitaries and business leaders such as the CEO of Openai, Sam Altman, the CEO of Nvidia, Jensuen Huang, the CEO of Blackrock, Larry Fink, the CEO of Newsmax Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of the Blackstone Stephen CEO of Bank of America Brian Moynihan and the director of the board of directors of Softbank, Rene Haas.

While British officials are looking for a favorable trade with the United States, one of Trump's senior officials has a notable seat. The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will remain next to Queen Camilla. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife also attend dinner.

More than 100 staff members will serve the meal, with guests sitting at a long table decorated with multiple arrangements of bright flowers in different sizes. There are about 130 spurts extended across the table, which takes an entire week to assemble. Each setting has three forks, three knives, only one spoon and five drinking glasses. A mixture of English, French and American wine will be served to the guests. A perfectly folded towel completes the sumptuous table setting.

The menu includes a panna cotta starter from Cresson, with park shortbread and a quail egg salad. Customers will then be served as a bubble for a biological Norfolk chicken wrapped in zucchini with an infused juice of thyme and tasty. Dessert is a vanilla ice cream bomb with a Kentish raspberry sorbet interior, alongside Victoria slightly poached plums.

For most of our menus, we try to make sure that we use the best of We Can of the Seasons, Mark Flanagan, Royal Chef and Assistant of the Master for Restoration, in a video published by the Royal Family.

The royal chief was in contact with the chief of the White House while organizing the menu, although he was finally designed with King Charles in mind, which the officials described as having an eclectic palace.

We always try to think and expect the country on a visit. We are not trying to reproduce their style of food, but then puts a sign of something in the menu in one way or another, said Flanagan.

For the banquet, we make choices and suggestions and their majesty will make the final decision.

Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

