The Modis Birthday PM, a card of Indias First Village





On September 17, when our nation celebrates the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the inhabitants of Mana joined the celebration from the edge of the India border. With the folded hands, we pray in front of Lord Badrinath for his long life and good health. For us, this day does not only concern the greetings for our Prime Minister, it is also a question of remembering the trip of our village, a trip of the call the last village of India to proudly become the first village in the country.

I was born and I grew up in Mana. As long as I remember, the sign of our entrance was read: Indias Last Village, Mana. Whenever we cross it, something in our hearts flowed. It was as if we had been pushed to the edge of the memory of nations. Although we have kept the border with our lives and our love for the country, we have lived with the pain of being treated as the last. We endured, silently, because we had no choice. But in our silence, there has never been despair. Even when Delhi felt too far, we thought that one day the wind of change would reach us. This moment came when Modi Ji became our Prime Minister. We had seen how he rebuilt Gujarat after Bhuj, how he was strong in the tragedy of Kedarnaths. We have confidence that under his direction, the forgotten corners of India would finally be seen. Our hope has been transformed into reality with the vibrant villages program. For the first time, we, villagers, we estimated that the heart rate of governments reached to our mountains. Then came the day, October 21, 2022, which will remain engraved in our memories. When the Prime Minister said that each border village is the first village in the country, tears have flowed on our cheeks. This unique sentence has raised the burden of the years of negligence. It gave us dignity. He said to us: We are not the end, we are the beginning. In April 2023, when Mana's panel was changed to read FIRST Indian Village, Mana, he felt that history had transformed a page. This board is more than metal and painting, it is our pride, our gratitude, our voice. Over the past decade, changes in our lives are visible everywhere. The road that once looked like a distant dream has now brought dominant India to our door. Safe houses have replaced fragile huts. Clean drinking water flows in each house. Women no longer cross the smoke from Chulhas, thanks to Ujjwala Yojana. Young people who thought once to migrate to cities now find work like guides, in foster families or the sale of local products to pilgrims who visit Badrinath Dham and our village. Even the ITBP, which is custody with us, now buys our vegetables and our herbs, which makes us partners in autonomy. More importantly, our hearts are no longer heavy with negligence. Ministers, officers and civil servants are now visiting us. When disasters strike, we do not feel abandoned, the NDRF and the SDRF reach us, and even our Prime Minister came to us in time of sorrow, not speaking as a distant leader but as if he were our own son. This is what gives Mana his new spirit. We are not only a village on the map; We are Bharat's first bridge, carrying his traditions, his culture and his strength in the world. Mana's transformation is proof that when the government takes care of its most distant borders, the whole nation is greater. Today, as a village chief, I write with pride and gratitude. We, the inhabitants of Mana, know that our trip from the last to the first was made possible by the vision and commitment of our Prime Minister. On the day of his birthday, we offer not only our wishes, but also our sincere thanks for having given us not only development, but dignity, recognition and hope. From Mana, the first village in India, we send our love, our prayers and our greetings to Modi Ji. The writer is the village chief, Mana, Uttarakhand

