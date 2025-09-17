The new British climate chief advisor warned that hitting the objective of the governments's heat pump has become a real section.

Nigel Topping, who became president of the climate change committee in July, said that the United Kingdom could be proud to leave coal energy last year and that more than a quarter of new cars sold last month were electric.

However, he expressed his concern that the passage of gas boilers with electric power pumps was too slowly.

The field that concerns us most is the thermal transition, both at the national level and industrially, said Topping, whose group advises the government to reach Net Zero.

About 60,000 heat pumps were installed last year, against a target of the government of 600,000 per year by 2028. So it looks like A real section, right? said Topping, which has a heat pump installed at home this week.

He said that the United Kingdom is too far behind where it should be gasement boilers to heat pumps to be really convinced that [clean heating is] A Dunk Slam.

Topping said that the problem was a question of cost. Although heat pumps are about three to four times more effective than gas boilers, gas is about three to four times cheaper. You don't get the advantage, he said.

He insisted that the difficult heating objective could still be achieved thanks to a combination of innovative tariffs of energy companies and action by ministers. He hopes that a hot house plan of 13.2 billion people should be announced next month by Ed Miliband, the energy secretary, will make heat pumps more attractive.

The Climate Change Committee suggested that the government make electricity cheaper by shifting the green withdrawals from electricity and gas, or chessboard.

You can see that the two come with their challenge, said Topping.

The last government has moved away from the reform for fear of being seen to set up household gas costs. Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is already looking for up to 30 billion to respect her tax rules, but should consider removing VAT on fuel bills.

Topping said that he had not yet been officially asked by the ministers to assess the impact of their airport expansion plans on the British carbon targets, but he expected it to happen soon.

Former United Nations Champion of the United Nations appointed by Boris Johnson, he recognized that he had assured his new role at a time when the Britain's inter-party consensus which lasted decades on climate change.

Exaggerated global warming, let's say the number of British

Topping said that he would look at the arguments of Net Zero's involvement by 2050 and to tackle the misleading rhetoric. He said it would include refutation statements that high electricity prices were due to the reduction in action emissions. In fact, we have obtained high electricity prices because the price of electricity is set by gas, and Russia has invaded Ukraine, and there is a war in the Middle East, and [as a result] We had three very high gas prices of gas, he said.

Despite the conservative chief, Kemi Badenoch, said that Net Zero Testing by 2050 was now impossible and that the reform promising to delete the garnish objective said that the proofs of the committees show that it was feasible. It is far from clear that the conservative party as a whole rejects the idea of ​​Net Zero, he said.

Topping said he was being held by an article of the Times opinion that he wrote on the 2022 conservative leadership race, in which he said that any candidate wishing to water zero net engagement was not serious about the future of the UKS.

Net Zero is achievable and its beneficial macroeconomically said, he said. So why wouldn't you want to do this? It's really difficult to understand. In addition, there is a real international reputation problem.