



Channel 4 will mark Donald Trumps visit in the United Kingdom with what he describes as the longest and uninterrupted coil of reluctance, lies and distortions never broadcast on television. He will play more than 100 of the Trumps lies or deceptive statements in a segment called Trump V the truth. All of its greatest successes, from false claims on the price of eggs to disgusting lies in the United States, the United States spent millions of condoms for Hamas, wrapped together.

Obviously, we must be fair and balanced here, however, we do not have? I have to show both sides. So I think it's just that Channel 4 also broadcast a 10 -second segment covering all the truthful and clever things that the president said. It's not just lies, lies, lies: sometimes man can be surprisingly wise. Only this week, for example, a video broadcast online from Trump saying to the participants of a gala in one of his golf clubs: smart people don't like me, you know? He added: And they don't like what we are talking about. No lie there.

And then there are reflections on the fate of his immortal soul. Last month, early Tuesday morning, the president composed in Fox & Friends and said that he was trying to stop the war in Ukraine so that God could save him a place in paradise. I want to try to go to paradise, if possible, he explained. I hear that I am not doing well. I'm really at the bottom of the totem. Although it is impossible to check the facts exactly where Trump is on the waiting list of the gods, I suspect that he has made a correct evaluation of the situation. And I think all the dead children of Gaza, that Trump said he wanted the United States to take over and turn into a luxury complex, could agree.

Trump was also frank on the political process that some of his predecessors. While presenting himself to the presidency in 2015, he said that he had used his money to influence politicians. I gave many people before that, he said during a debate by republican candidates. And you know what, when I need something of them two years later, I call them. They are there for me. It is a broken system. More real words have never been pronounced; Certainly not by Trump.

Arwa Mahdawi is a guardian columnist

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/sep/17/not-all-lies-with-trump-sometimes-unnervingly-honest

